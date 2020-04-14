WESTFIELDCARES LAUNCHES TO SUPPORT ORGANIZATIONS ADDRESSING VULNERABLE POPULATIONS IN THE LOS ANGELES COMMUNITY DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Breaking News
Los Angeles, CA, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Westfield shopping centers in Los Angeles have launched #WestfieldCares, a program to highlight organizations and the charitable work they are doing to confront the effect the COVID-19 pandemic is having on vulnerable populations in our community. The program, part of the company’s response to the COVID-19 crisis along with monetary and in-kind donations, is intended to help drive awareness and additional donations for non-profits that serve groups such as those experiencing homelessness, economically disadvantaged families, seniors and children.  

“Westfield is a proud member of the Los Angeles community, with the city being home to our corporate headquarters along with a number of our flagship shopping centers. As a company and individually we are devastated by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic has had on our community,” said Marcus Reeseexecutive vice president of Public Affairs for Westfield’s owner Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield.  “Through #WestfieldCares, we intend to celebrate the work of our non-profit partners and encourage others to do what they can to serve those most in need during this difficult time. We will meet the challenges ahead and emerge from this crisis stronger than ever.”

Using #WestfieldCares, the company’s centers and its employees are posting on social media some of the ways they are working within their communities to celebrate and encourage giving back, with the hope of inspiring others to do the same. Locally, Westfield initiatives include support of the following organizations:  

  • Partnered on a matching campaign with the American Red Cross in support of its LAUSD School Lunch Program;
  • Provided monetary donations to support ongoing community outreach and COVID-19 programs by Mid Valley YMCA, Brotherhood CrusadeMiguel ContrerasLA Gay and Lesbian CenterPATH Homeless Initiative,LA Family Housing, and Culver City Education Foundation;
  • Provided in-kind donations including urgently needed food and supplies for Allies for Every Child’s Early Development CenterWard AME Economic Development CorporationHome Instead Senior Care, Boys and Girls Club of SFV, and San Fernando Valley Rescue Mission;
  • Westfield Century City provided space at the center for UCLA Health to conduct blood drives and have partnered with One Medical to administer COVID19 testing;
  • Westfield Fashion Square is using its community room for blood drives in partnership with the American Red Cross; and
  • Westfield Fashion Square partnered with MEND Urgent Care, Councilman David RyuQuest Diagnostics, and The Sherman Oaks Chamber of Commerce for weekly drive-through COVID-19 testing.

Westfield shopping centers in Los Angeles have also engaged to thank first responders and medical professionals at Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles; Kaiser Permanente LA; Methodist Hospital of Southern California; Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital; the Los Angeles Police Department, West Los Angeles Division; the Culver City Fire Department; and The Arcadia Police Department who are all putting themselves in harm’s way each day on behalf of the communities they operate in.

For more information on Westfield relief efforts and how you can get involved with #WestfieldCares, please visit https://www.westfield.com/westfieldcares. Organizations that wish to participate can email [email protected] 

About Westfield

With its portfolio of six shopping centers located in the greater L.A. region, Westfield makes a hugely positive economic impact upon our local community.  The company is a proud supporter of a number of local philanthropic and community-based organizations, including: Project Destined, the Los Angeles Homeland Security Advisory Council (HSAC), the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), Allies’ for Every ChildHabitat for Humanity, the Culver City Police Department and Unified School District, the Boys & Girls Club of the Santa Clarita Valley, the Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley, and the California Institute of Arts (CAL ARTS).

 

