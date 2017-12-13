Breaking News
WestKam Gold Announces Close of Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WestKam Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WKG) (the “Company” or “WestKam”) is pleased to announce that is has closed its private placement announced on September 22, 2016.  The Company raised $912,000 through the issuance 31,750,000 flow-through units and 13,850,000 non-flow-through units. 

All securities issued pursuant to this private placement are subject to a hold period that expires April 14, 2018, in compliance with Canadian securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.  The funds will be used for the purposes set out in the September 22, 2017 news release.

About WestKam Gold Corp.
WestKam is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on developing the Bonaparte Gold Project near Kamloops, British Columbia.  Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.westkamgold.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Dana Dziurzynski”                                        
Dana Dziurzynski, President

WestKam Gold Corp.
Suite 900, 570 Granville Street
Vancouver, BC  V6C 3P1		 Contact:    Investor Relations
[email protected]
www.westkamgold.com
                                                                               

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements.  In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information regarding the Offering and the use of proceeds of the Offering. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: TSXV acceptance of the Offering; future costs and expenses being based on historical costs and expenses, adjusted for inflation; and market demand for, and market acceptance of, the Offering.  In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company’s control.  Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

