Westlake Hills TX Dental Bridges and Implants Missing Teeth Replacement Launched

felene vodka
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

The restorative/cosmetic dentistry team at Westlake Hills Dental Arts (512-328-0155) has launched dental bridges and implant procedures to help patients with missing teeth.

Austin, United States, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Westlake Hills Dental Arts, a dental office serving clients throughout Greater Austin, Texas, has launched a series of dental procedures including implants and bridges to help patients who are missing one or more teeth.

Additional information can be found at https://www.westlakehillsdentalarts.com/replace-missing-teeth.html

They are conveniently located at 1301 S Capital of Texas Hwy A-132, Austin, TX 78746 and welcome patients from West Lake Hills TX, Rollingwood, Lost Creek, Tarrytown, and Greater Austin. See recent media coverage about dental crowns for cracked and broken teeth here https://finance.yahoo.com/news/westlake-hills-tx-dental-bonding-121300632.html

By launching these new procedures, the dental practice aims to fill patients’ gapped smiles, improve their oral health, and boost their confidence. The cosmetic dentist at Westlake Hills Dental Arts can replace missing teeth with natural-looking fixed bridges and dental implants that will improve a patient’s smile and reduce their risk of other dental conditions.

Patients looking to replace a single tooth or multiple consecutive teeth can take advantage of the clinic’s dental bridge procedure. A dental bridge consists of multiple crowns that have been fused together. A false tooth (or teeth) is held in place by dental crowns that have been cemented onto each of the neighboring teeth to keep the bridge in place.

Another option to restore a missing tooth is a dental implant. Dental implants involve the surgical insertion of titanium posts into the jaw, and then placement of a crown or bridge on top once the site has healed. The posts are biocompatible with bone and soft tissue, and they can integrate into the jaw. Dental implants take longer to complete, but they can look more natural.

Westlake Hills Dental Arts provides restorative and cosmetic dental services including bridges, veneers, crowns, and tooth-colored fillings. The office services clients in Westlake Hills, Rollingwood, Lost Creek, Tarrytown, and Greater Austin.

A satisfied patient said, “I have been coming since 2008 and have always been treated with respect and professionalism. They genuinely are concerned with the health of my teeth and gums and work with me in getting it done.”

Interested parties can learn more by visiting https://finance.yahoo.com/finance/news/west-lake-hills-tx-dental-041900088.html

Website: https://www.westlakehillsdentalarts.com/

CONTACT: Name: Ryan DeBoer
Organization: Westlake Hills Dental Arts
Address: 1301 S Capital of Texas Hwy A-132, Austin, TX 78746, United States
Phone: +1-512-328-0155

