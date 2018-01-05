WestRock Announces Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results

ATLANTA, Jan. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss first quarter fiscal 2018 results and other topics on Wednesday, Jan. 31, at 8:30 am EST. WestRock will release its first quarter fiscal 2018 results prior to market open on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

The webcast of the call, along with the presentation, press release and other relevant financial and statistical information, will be accessible on the Investors section of WestRock’s website at westrock.com. The webcast and presentation will also be archived on westrock.com.

Investors who wish to participate in the webcast via teleconference should dial 833-287-0804 (inside the U.S.) or 647-689-4463 (outside the U.S.) at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call and enter the passcode 5795614.

About WestRock

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) partners with our customers to provide differentiated paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock’s 45,000 team members support customers around the world from more than 300 operating and business locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at www.westrock.com.

WestRock

Investors:

Matt Tractenberg, 470-328-6327

Vice President – Head of Investor Relations

[email protected]

John Stakel, 678-291-7901

Senior Vice President – Treasurer

[email protected]

Media:

John Pensec, 470-328-6397

Director, Corporate Communications

[email protected]