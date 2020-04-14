Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. to Host First Quarter 2020 Conference Call/Webcast

Breaking News
DALLAS, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) will release its first quarter 2020 earnings after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Following the release, the Company will host a live audio webcast and conference call at 4:30 pm Eastern Time (3:30 pm Central Time).

To listen to the conference call, dial 877-303-6235 (U.S. and Canada) or 631-291-4837 (International). The conference call will be available for replay through May 7 by dialing 855-859-2056 (U.S. & Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international) and entering passcode 4888555. The conference call will also be available via webcast and can be accessed at Westwood’s website, westwoodgroup.com, under the Investor Relations tab.

Date: April 29, 2020

Time: 4:30 PM ET

Listen via Internet: westwoodgroup.com/investor-relations/events-webcasts

Telephone: 877-303-6235

International: 631-291-4837

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. provides investment management services to institutional investors, private wealth clients and financial intermediaries. The firm has $15.0 billion in assets under management, of which $2.3 billion are in values-based and socially responsible investment mandates as of September 30, 2019. Westwood offers a range of investment strategies including U.S. equities, Multi-Asset, Emerging Markets equities, Global Convertible securities and Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) portfolios. Access to these strategies is available through separate accounts, the Westwood Funds® family of mutual funds, UCITS funds and other pooled vehicles. Westwood benefits from significant, broad-based employee ownership and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WHG.” Based in Dallas, Texas, Westwood also maintains offices in Toronto, Boston and Houston.

For more information on Westwood, please visit westwoodgroup.com.

