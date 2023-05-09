The US subsidiary of the weSure Group strengthens its distribution leadership team alongside its entry into a second State with its fully digital Small Commercial Insurance product

New York, NY, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WeSure Digital Insurance Services, Inc. (“weSure Digital”), the US Managing General Agency (MGA) subsidiary of the international publicly traded insurance and technology group WeSure Global Tech Ltd (TASE: WESR) which currently writes over $1 billion of Gross Written Premium (GWP) globally as a multi-line and multi-segment insurance carrier, announced today the expansion of its innovative Small Commercial Insurance product offering to the State of Michigan. The company’s fully digital Business Owners Policy (BOP) packaged Property & Liability insurance product is now available to Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMEs) in Michigan and Ohio, with further expansions to additional States and product lines planned during the course of 2023.

Small business owners, retail agents, and wholesalers in Michigan and Ohio can quickly and easily purchase and manage WeSure Digital’s BOP insurance product online, which provides an efficient and tailored solution to address the distinctive and dynamic insurance needs of SMEs in this region. In addition, weSure Digital’s collaboration with a prominent national insurance carrier with an “A-” (Excellent) financial strength rating from AM Best enables small businesses in the Midwest to benefit from insurance coverage that’s right for them, backed by the financial stability offered by a top player in the US insurance industry.

“We are excited to expand our digital insurance services to Michigan. Our focus at WeSure Digital is to empower small business owners in the region with the necessary insurance tools and resources to protect their businesses and achieve their goals,” said Barbara Stacer, Chief Insurance Officer of WeSure Digital. “Through our fully digital BOP insurance product and our collaboration with a leading insurance carrier, we can provide tailored solutions that address the unique and evolving needs of SMEs across Michigan and beyond. We are committed to delivering exceptional digital insurance experience, customer service and support to help our clients navigate the complex insurance landscape with ease and confidence.”

Alongside its expansion into Michigan, weSure Digital also announced today the appointment of Mr. Ben Schreurs as Vice President of Sales. Ben brings in more than 18 years of Commercial Property & Casualty Insurance Industry experience, specifically in the Small Commercial and BOP markets, as well as extensive multi-channel distribution expertise. Prior to joining weSure Digital, Ben held several sales and distribution leadership positions at Nationwide Insurance, most recently serving as Nationwide’s Sales Director, leading their national team responsible for nurturing and managing relationships with some of America’s largest agency networks and clusters.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ben to our leadership team and leverage his business development and distribution expertise to accelerate our growth and better serve our clients and partners,” said Shachar Crouvi, CEO of weSure Digital. “With Ben’s vast experience and proven track record of success in the insurance industry, we are confident in his ability to help us take our business to the next level and establish weSure Digital as one of the leading insurance providers for SMEs in the region and nationally.”

weSure is transforming the global insurance industry by leveraging its multi-line, multi-distribution technology ecosystem to offer a wide range of digital insurance products and services that are tailored to the needs of today’s digital customer. weSure leverages data-driven processes for superior and more accurate pricing and underwriting, transforming traditional insurance products and models into easy-to-understand, intuitive, transparent and simple offerings that can be purchased and managed easily and independently by retail agents, wholesalers and customers online through innovative and flexible distribution platforms.

For more information about weSure Digital, visit www.wesuregroup.com.

