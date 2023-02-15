The US subsidiary of the weSure Group makes market debut with an innovative and fully digital BOP insurance offering for Small Businesses

New York, NY, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WeSure Digital Insurance Services, Inc. (“weSure Digital”), the US Managing General Agency (MGA) subsidiary of the international publicly traded insurance and technology group WeSure Global Tech Ltd (TASE: WESR) which currently writes over $1 billion of Gross Written Premium (GWP) globally as a multi-line and multi-segment insurance carrier, announced today the launch of its fully digital insurance offering in the US, starting with Business Owners Policy (BOP) packaged Property & Liability insurance product in the State of Ohio. During the course of 2023, weSure Digital will expand to additional US States and will introduce additional products.

The newly launched digital BOP product can be seamlessly and efficiently purchased and managed On-line by retail agents, wholesalers and small business owners, providing a tailored solution to meet the unique and evolving insurance needs of Small & Medium sized Businesses (SMEs) across the United States. This product launch marks weSure’s formal entry into the US Property & Casualty Insurance market in cooperation with a large industry-leading insurance carrier with a financial strength rating of “A-” (Excellent) by AM Best and follows an earlier announcement made in August 2022 of weSure signing a number of investment and strategic collaboration agreements, which solidified the foundations of weSure’s expansion to the US Commercial Insurance market.

Emil Vainshel, Founder of weSure Global Tech and Chairman of the Board of weSure Digital, said: “We are thrilled to be launching this product and to offer our unique international digital insurance services now to the US market. This development is a major milestone in weSure Group’s global expansion and we are confident that our innovative, data-driven, efficient and transparent approach to insurance will provide small business owners and their insurance agents with an easier and more intuitive way to buy and manage their insurance policies.”

In addition to its market and product launches, weSure Digital also announced the following leadership appointments:

Shachar (Shac) Crouvi as Chief Executive Officer, from November 2022. Shachar brings in over 20 years of executive leadership experience in the US and Israeli insurance markets, having held senior leadership positions in companies such as Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance, Harel Insurance and Clal Insurance groups.

Barbara Stacer as Chief Insurance Officer, from February 2023. Barbara joins from Utica National Insurance Group, where she spent over 10 years in various product and distribution leadership roles, most recently leading Utica’s Small Commercial Segment. Prior to that, she held various senior roles with Travelers, The Hartford and MetLife.

Stefan Stefanov as Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer, from September 2022, after spending 15 years with NTT DATA, leading the business development and market activities for their insurance software solutions in North America and Europe.

“We are thrilled to welcome Shachar, Barbara and Stefan to the weSure Digital leadership team. Their impressive professional experience and proven track record of success in the insurance industry will be invaluable as we continue to grow the global operations of the weSure Group,” said Nitzan Zeir-Harim, Co-founder of weSure Global Tech and Director on the Board of weSure Digital. “We are confident that their extensive knowledge and expertise will help us take this business to the next level and become one of the leading digital commercial insurance providers in the US and globally.”

weSure is transforming the global insurance industry by leveraging its multi-line, multi-distribution technology ecosystem to offer a wide range of digital insurance products and services that are tailored to the needs of today’s digital customer. weSure leverages Data-Driven processes for superior and more accurate pricing and underwriting, transforming traditional insurance products and models into easy to understand, intuitive, transparent and simple offerings that can be purchased and managed easily and independently by retail agents, wholesalers and customers On-line through innovative and flexible distribution platforms. For more information about weSure Digital, visit www.wesuregroup.com.

CONTACT: Megan Dobson weSure 5418907085 megan@amebamarketing.com