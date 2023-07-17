Fact.MR’s latest report on Wet Wipes Market provides a detailed analysis of growth drivers, market restraints, and emerging trends. It also offers insights Covering 30+ Countries Including Analysis of US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, GCC countries, Japan, Korea and many more

Rockville, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, The global wet wipes market is expected to reach a market value of US $ 8 Billion by the end of 2033 and is predicted to witness a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023-2033.

For cleaning and personal hygiene needs, wet wipes are a simple and efficient solution. Wet wipes are a quick substitute for time-consuming procedures like using water and soap. They are frequently used for personal care, baby care, and household cleaning. In situations when there is little access to water, wet wipes are helpful.

A greater emphasis on personal hygiene and cleanliness, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, is driving up wet wipe consumption globally. The usage of wet wipes as a practical and efficient method of sanitization has expanded as people have become more concerned about upholding hygiene standards.



Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Projected Market Value 2023 US$ 8 billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 5.6% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 107 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

Key Driving Forces Accelerating the Market Growth

The fast-paced lifestyles of consumers in various geographies such as North America have led to an increased demand for convenient and portable products. Wet wipes provide a quick and easy solution for cleaning and personal hygiene on the go, making them popular among busy individuals and families. Moreover, with an aging population in North America, there is an increased need for products catering to the elderly, and wet wipes offer an easy and accessible solution for personal hygiene. US wet wipes market is expected to witness US $ 2.18 Bn by 2033.

Moreover, growing health and hygiene awareness among consumers has driven the adoption of wet wipes as a means to maintain cleanliness and reduce the risk of infections and illnesses, especially during flu seasons or outbreaks. The baby care segment is a significant driver of the wet wipes market. Parents use wet wipes for diaper changes and general baby care, as they are considered gentler and more convenient than using traditional cloth and water.

Wet wipes are increasingly being used for makeup removal, facial cleansing, and personal care, especially by millennials and young adults who seek convenient and efficient skincare routines. Besides this, the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 further heightened the demand for disinfectant wipes and general cleaning wipes as consumers sought products to sanitize and clean various surfaces.

Vital Indicators Shaping Future of the Industry

The increasing focus on health and hygiene, driven by public health concerns and the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to sustain the demand for wet wipes in various applications, such as personal care and surface disinfection. Ongoing research and development in materials and manufacturing technologies can lead to the creation of more efficient, cost-effective, and innovative wet wipe products, attracting consumers and driving market growth.

Consumer preferences for environmentally friendly products have grown, leading to an increased demand for wet wipes made from biodegradable materials or those with eco-friendly packaging. Manufacturers’ efforts to offer sustainable options will shape the future market.

Evolving regulations concerning the ingredients used in wet wipes and their impact on the environment may influence product formulation and manufacturing practices. Compliance with changing regulations will be crucial for companies operating in the market.

Challenges hindering the market growth

Increasing awareness about the environmental impact of single-use products, including wet wipes, has led to concerns over waste generation and pollution. The use of non-biodegradable materials in wet wipes and improper disposal practices have raised environmental issues.

Stringent regulations related to product ingredients, labeling, and packaging can pose challenges for wet wipe manufacturers and limit the availability of certain formulations or materials.

How competition influences the market

High competition pushes key market players to invest in R&D to create innovative products and personalize their offers for potential users.

For instance, Nice-Pak produced and distributed pre-moistened wipes based in the US and introduced its new Nice ‘N’ clean secure flush technology flush wet tapes in December 2021.

Moreover, competing companies often engage in price wars to gain market share. Price competition can lead to reduced profit margins but benefits consumers by offering more affordable options.

Key Segments of Wet Wipes Industry Research Report

By Product Type: Cosmetic Wipes Baby Wipes Intimate Wipes Household Wipes

By Technology: Airlaid Spunlace Wetlaid

By Sales Channel: Modern Trade Departmental Stores Drug Stores Convenience Stores Online Stores

By Region: North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific & China Middle East & Africa



