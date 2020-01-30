‘We’ve always said it’s uphill’: Quotes from Day 8 of Trump’s Senate impeachment trial

A Democratic push for witnesses at Donald Trump’s U.S. Senate impeachment trial appeared to flag on Wednesday, raising the possibility the president could be acquitted as early as Friday, as the White House objected to the publication of a book by former national security adviser John Bolton.
