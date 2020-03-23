WeWork board’s special committee prepares for fight against SoftBank

The special committee of WeWork’s board is preparing for a fight against Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp saying that SoftBank should complete its tender offer promised to the office sharing company’s employees and shareholders.
