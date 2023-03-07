MILWAUKEE, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WEYS) (“we,” “our,” “us” and the “Company”) today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022

Consolidated net sales were $99.0 million, down 2% from $101.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Consolidated gross earnings increased to 46.6% of net sales compared to 40.2% of net sales in last year’s fourth quarter, due to higher gross margins in our North American wholesale segment. Quarterly operating earnings rose to a record $15.1 million, up 18% compared to $12.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Fourth-quarter 2022 net earnings were $10.2 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, compared to $10.3 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, last year.

North American Wholesale Segment

Fourth quarter wholesale net sales totaled $75.5 million in 2022, down 6% from $79.9 million in 2021. Last year’s fourth quarter sales were abnormally high due to supply chain delays which caused some third quarter orders to ship in the fourth quarter. BOGS and Florsheim’s net sales both declined 14% for the quarter, compared to record fourth quarter sales for the two brands last year. Nunn Bush sales rose 18% over last year’s fourth quarter largely due to strong consumer demand. Net sales of the Stacy Adams brand increased 5%.

Wholesale gross earnings were 41.3% of net sales for the quarter compared to 33.7% of net sales in last year’s fourth quarter. Gross margins returned to pre-pandemic levels as a result of selling price increases implemented to address higher costs. Selling and administrative expenses were $20.5 million, or 27% of net sales, for the quarter, compared to $17.5 million, or 22% of net sales, last year. The increase in 2022 was primarily due to higher advertising and pension expenses. Operating earnings rose to $10.7 million for the quarter, up 14% over $9.4 million in last year’s fourth quarter, due mainly to higher gross margins.

North American Retail Segment

Retail net sales were a record $14.3 million, up 6% compared to $13.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to higher sales on the Florsheim website. Sales at our four domestic brick and mortar stores were also up collectively for the quarter.

Retail gross earnings as a percent of net sales were 64.5% and 66.2% in the fourth quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively. Selling and administrative expenses totaled $5.9 million, or 41% of net sales, for the quarter compared to $5.6 million, or 42% of net sales, last year. Retail operating earnings were $3.3 million in the fourth quarters of both 2022 and 2021, as higher sales were offset by the lower gross margins and higher expenses this year.

Other

The Company’s other operations have historically included the wholesale and retail businesses of Florsheim Australia and Florsheim Europe. However, as previously disclosed, the Company closed Florsheim Europe. As a result, the 2022 operating results of the “other” category reflect only that of Florsheim Australia.

Other net sales were $9.2 million, up 16% compared to $8.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. In local currency, Florsheim Australia’s net sales were up 29% for the quarter, with sales up in both its wholesale and retail businesses.

Other gross earnings were 61.8% of net sales for the quarter compared to 61.1% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2021. Other operating earnings reached $1.1 million for the quarter compared to $41,000 last year. The increase was driven by improved performance of our retail business in Australia.

Full Year 2022

Consolidated net sales for the full year were a record $351.7 million, up 31% compared to $267.6 million in 2021. Consolidated gross earnings as a percent of net sales were 41.1% and 40.1% in 2022 and 2021, respectively. Operating earnings were a record $40.4 million, up 57% over 2021 operating earnings of $25.7 million. Net earnings were a record $29.5 million, or $3.07 per diluted share, in 2022, up 44% compared to $20.6 million, or $2.12 per diluted share, in 2021.

North American Wholesale Segment

Wholesale net sales were a record $283.2 million in 2022, up 38% compared to $205.4 million in 2021. While part of the overall increase was due to pipeline fill, sales were also up due to robust consumer demand and higher selling prices this year. Florsheim and Stacy Adams delivered the largest sales increases, with Florsheim up $27.7 million, or 43%, and Stacy Adams up $20.5 million, or 49%, over last year. Nunn Bush sales increased $15.7 million, or 40%, and BOGS sales increased $13.0 million, or 23%, over 2021. Both Florsheim and BOGS achieved record annual sales in 2022.

Wholesale gross earnings as a percent of net sales were 35.6% in 2022 and 33.8% in 2021. Gross margins returned to pre-pandemic levels as a result of selling price increases implemented to address higher costs. Selling and administrative expenses totaled $68.2 million and $49.9 million in 2022 and 2021, respectively. 2021 expenses were reduced by $5.5 million in wage subsidies received from the U.S. and Canadian governments. As a percent of net sales, wholesale selling and administrative expenses remained flat at 24% of net sales in both 2022 and 2021. Wholesale operating earnings reached a record $32.6 million in 2022, up 68% over $19.5 million in 2021, due mainly to higher sales and gross margins this year.

North American Retail Segment

Retail net sales were a record $36.7 million in 2022, up 16% compared to $31.6 million in 2021. The increase was primarily due to higher sales across all our brands’ websites, fueled by strong consumer demand. Sales were also up for the year at our four domestic brick and mortar stores.

Retail gross earnings were 65.7% of net sales in 2022 and 66.4% of net sales in 2021. Selling and administrative expenses totaled $18.1 million, or 49% of net sales, for the year compared to $14.3 million, or 45% of net sales, last year. The increase in 2022 was mainly due to higher e-commerce expenses, primarily outbound freight and advertising.

The retail segment had operating earnings of $6.1 million in 2022 and $6.7 million in 2021. The decrease was primarily due to lower earnings from our e-commerce business, as higher sales were offset by higher selling and administrative expenses.

Other

Other net sales totaled $31.8 million in 2022 up 4% from $30.7 million in 2021. Sales in U.S. dollars were up $3.5 million, or 12%, at Florsheim Australia. In local currency, Florsheim Australia’s net sales were up 22% for the year, with sales up in both its retail and wholesale businesses. Last year’s sales at Florsheim Australia were negatively impacted by COVID-related lockdowns that existed throughout much of 2021. Florsheim Europe was closed and had no sales in 2022 versus $2.3 million in 2021.

Other gross earnings were 61.1% of net sales in 2022 versus 55.8% of net sales in 2021. Other operating earnings recovered to $1.7 million in 2022, up from operating losses of $404,000 in 2021. The improvement in 2022 was due to stronger performance at Florsheim Australia and the shedding of losses at Florsheim Europe.

“A strong fourth quarter capped our record-breaking year at Weyco Group, making 2022 a milestone year for our company,” stated Thomas W. Florsheim, Jr., the Company’s Chairman and CEO. “Our annual sales surpassed $350 million and operating earnings topped $40 million, significantly exceeding our previous sales and earnings records. Looking ahead to 2023, our focus remains on investing in and developing our core brands, as well as improving the profitability of our business lines worldwide.”

On March 7, 2023, our Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.24 per share to all shareholders of record on March 17, 2023, payable March 31, 2023.

About Weyco Group :

Weyco Group, Inc., designs and markets quality and innovative footwear principally for men, but also for women and children, under a portfolio of well-recognized brand names including: Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake. The Company’s products can be found in leading footwear, department, and specialty stores, as well as on e-commerce websites worldwide. Weyco Group also operates Florsheim stores in the United States and Australia, as well as in certain other international markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Various factors could cause our results to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the impact of inflation generally and, specifically, increases in our costs for materials, labor and other manufacturing inputs, a slow down or contraction in the overall U.S. or Australian economies, our ability to successfully market and sell our products in a highly competitive industry and in view of changing and unpredictable consumer trends, our ability to successfully procure our products from independent manufacturers on a timely basis, consumer acceptance of products and other factors affecting retail market conditions, the continuing efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic, increased interest rates, the uncertain impact of the war in Ukraine and the related economic and other sanctions imposed by the U.S. and European Union, and other factors detailed from time to time in our filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K filed on March 11, 2022. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

WEYCO GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (In thousands, except per share amounts) Net sales $ 99,047 $ 101,379 $ 351,737 $ 267,641 Cost of sales 52,940 60,651 207,344 160,194 Gross earnings 46,107 40,728 144,393 107,447 Selling and administrative expenses 31,045 27,948 104,028 81,745 Earnings from operations 15,062 12,780 40,365 25,702 Interest income 95 136 361 641 Interest expense (501 ) – (710 ) (81 ) Other (expense) income, net (593 ) 680 (277 ) 1,083 Earnings before provision for income taxes 14,063 13,596 39,739 27,345 Provision for income taxes 3,841 3,255 10,199 6,790 Net earnings $ 10,222 $ 10,341 $ 29,540 $ 20,555 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 9,540 9,661 9,555 9,662 Diluted 9,582 9,699 9,624 9,693 Earnings per share Basic $ 1.07 $ 1.07 $ 3.09 $ 2.13 Diluted $ 1.06 $ 1.07 $ 3.07 $ 2.12 Cash dividends declared (per share) $ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ 0.96 $ 0.96 Comprehensive income $ 16,735 $ 13,572 $ 34,141 $ 23,766

WEYCO GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,876 $ 19,711 Investments, at fair value 107 8,122 Marketable securities, at amortized cost 1,385 219 Accounts receivable, net 53,298 53,287 Income tax receivable 945 495 Inventories 127,976 71,026 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,870 4,317 Total current assets 206,457 157,177 Marketable securities, at amortized cost 7,123 9,996 Deferred income tax benefits 1,038 1,063 Property, plant and equipment, net 28,812 29,202 Operating lease right-of-use assets 13,428 9,543 Goodwill 12,317 12,317 Trademarks 33,618 34,768 Other assets 23,827 23,601 Total assets $ 326,620 $ 277,667 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY: Short-term borrowings $ 31,136 $ – Accounts payable 14,946 19,234 Dividend payable 2,290 – Operating lease liabilities 4,026 3,593 Accrued liabilities 15,137 11,681 Total current liabilities 67,535 34,508 Deferred income tax liabilities 8,530 5,026 Long-term pension liability 15,523 27,776 Operating lease liabilities 10,661 7,520 Other long-term liabilities 466 1,442 Total liabilities 102,715 76,272 Common stock 9,584 9,709 Capital in excess of par value 70,475 68,718 Reinvested earnings 164,039 147,762 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (20,193 ) (24,794 ) Total equity 223,905 201,395 Total liabilities and equity $ 326,620 $ 277,667