Weyland Tech Reports Preliminary Results for First Nine Months of 2019; Expects Revenue Up 42.6% to Record $24.6 Million

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Weyland Tech, Inc. (OTCQX: WEYL), a growing global provider of m-Commerce and fintech business enablement solutions with its CreateApp™ Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), has reported selected preliminary unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

For the third quarter 2019, the company expects record revenue of approximately $9.0 million, which would represent an increase of 6.6% compared to the third quarter of 2018. For the first nine months of 2019, the company expects record revenue of approximately $24.6 million, which would represent an increase of 42.6% versus the same year-ago period. The company also expects to turn adjusted EBITDA positive in the third quarter.

“These anticipated record results reflect the accelerating growth in our recurring revenue from CreateApp subscription fees,” said Brent Suen, CEO of Weyland Tech. “While we expect to generate positive adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter, we plan to continue to reinvest in efforts designed to gain customers and market share.”

“The growth in recurring revenue was largely due to greater adoption of CreateApp by SMBs in our existing markets as driven by our highly-productive channel partners,” continued Suen. “The increased adoption included new customers as well as existing customers subscribing to additional features and modules. This momentum has continued into the fourth quarter, keeping us on track for another year of record growth.”

The selected preliminary unaudited financial results set forth above are based solely on currently available information which has not been reviewed by the company’s independent auditors and is subject to change. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such selected preliminary unaudited financial results, which constitute forward looking statements as further described below.

About Weyland Tech

Weyland Tech, Inc. is a developer and global provider of mobile business software applications. The company operates its CreateApp™ platform-as-a-service (PaaS) across three continents and 10 countries, including some of the fastest-growing emerging markets in Southeast Asia. The platform provides a mobile presence for small-and-medium sized businesses (SMBs) that is supported locally by distributor partnerships.

Offered in 14 languages with more than 70 integrated modules, Weyland enables SMBs to create and deploy native mobile applications for Apple iOS and Google Android without technical knowledge or background. The technology empowers SMBs to increase sales, reach more customers, manage logistics, and promote their products and services in an easy, affordable and highly efficient way.

The company’s subsidiary, Weyland Indonesia Perkasa (WIP), operates AtozPay and AtozGo. The AtozPay mobile payments platform serves the burgeoning m-Commerce and e-Payment markets in Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous country. AtozGo is a fast-growing short-distance food delivery service in Jakarta, Indonesia.

For more information, visit www.weyland-tech.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” relating to the business of the Company. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are “forward-looking statements” including statements regarding: the continued growth of the e-commerce segment and the ability of the Company to continue its expansion into that segment; the ability of the Company to attract customers and partners and generate revenues; the ability of the Company to successfully execute its business plan; the business strategy, plans, and objectives of the Company; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects” or similar expressions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company’s periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

