Nourish North Texas Telethon Aims to Fund 1 Million Meals for Children.

DALLAS, Texas, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WFAA will team up with The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) and the Tarrant Area Food Bank (TAFB) for the fourth annual Nourish North Texas Telethon, presented by H-E-B. This significant event will take place on June 25, 2024, from 6:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., aiming to raise awareness and funds to provide nutritious meals for children facing food insecurity in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Recent data from Feeding America’s 2024 Map the Meal Gap study highlights Texas as the leading state in food insecurity, surpassing California, with nearly 5 million residents affected. The Dallas-Fort Worth area ranks highest in Texas and third in the nation for the number of people experiencing hunger. Within the 25 counties served by NTFB and TAFB, 1.2 million individuals, or 1 in 7, face food insecurity, with nearly 40% of them being children. Specifically, more than 436,000 children in the DFW area, or 1 in 5, are at risk of hunger, particularly during the summer when school meal programs are unavailable, adding an extra burden of as many as 10 meals per child per week for families.

NTFB and TAFB have provided nutritious meals to children in need for more than 40 years. Through programs and partnerships, NTFB and TAFB provided children facing hunger with access to more than 71 million nutritious meals in the last fiscal year. School food distribution programs are a pivotal and growing part of both food banks’ efforts to ensure children are fed year-round, including summer.

The Nourish North Texas Telethon is vital in raising funds and awareness for these programs.

“With more children than ever facing hunger in the DFW metroplex, WFAA is proud to partner with the North Texas Food Bank and Tarrant Area Food Bank on the fourth annual Nourish North Texas Telethon to help raise awareness and funds that feed children facing hunger in our community,” said Brad Ramsey, President and General Manager for WFAA. “Thanks to the generosity of our viewers, we can make a profound impact, ensuring children have the nourishment they need to grow and thrive.”

Last year’s telethon successfully raised funds to provide over 1 million meals. H-E-B will match donations up to $100,000, doubling the impact to provide essential nourishment for children facing hunger.

“Our commitment to addressing hunger is not just about providing food; it’s about fostering hope and building stronger communities,” said Mabrie Jackson, Managing Director of Public Affairs for H-E-B/Central Market. “We believe that by working together, we can significantly impact food insecurity and ensure every family has access to nutritious meals. Our dedication to this cause reflects our core values and unwavering promise to support those in need.”

NTFB and TAFB express their deep gratitude to community partners such as WFAA Channel 8, H-E-B, Citi Bank, NTT Data, ABC Home and Commercial Services, GM Financial, and other generous supporters dedicated to addressing the growing need for food assistance and closing the hunger gap across the DFW metroplex.

To donate to the Nourish North Texas campaign and have your contribution matched, visit www.ntfb.org/telethon.

###

About WFAA:

WFAA is owned and operated by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, WFAA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com and www.WFAA.com.

About North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked non-profit hunger-relief organization that sources, packages and distributes food through a network of about 500 Partner Agencies and organizations across 13 North Texas counties. The organization also provides food to children, seniors and families through various direct-delivery programs, including mobile pantries.

In its last fiscal year, the NTFB provided access to more than 144 million nutritious meals or nearly 400,000 meals a day, a 5% percent increase over the prior year. The North Texas Food Bank is designated a 4-Star Exceptional organization by Charity Navigator based on its governance, integrity and financial stability, and is ranked 89th on Forbes 2023 Top 100 Charities in America. NTFB is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization. For more information, www.ntfb.org.

About Tarrant Area Food Bank

Tarrant Area Food Bank (TAFB): Communities where everyone has access to the food they need. Through our network of over 500 partner agencies, TAFB provides access to over 1 million nutritious meals weekly to children and adults facing hunger. This work resulted in access to more than 47 million nutritious meals in the fiscal year 2023. Learn more at www.tafb.org.

CONTACT: Jeff Smith North Texas Food Bank 469-891-7022 [email protected] Michael Polydoroff Tarrant Area Food Bank 817-857-7162 [email protected] Ryan Wood WFAA 214-977-6291 [email protected]