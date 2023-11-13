The engagement will empower mobile and deskless workers to be successful in a dynamic work landscape

SparkLearn Utilizing AI-driven recommendations, media handling, and secure infrastructure, SparkLearn enables over 500,000 deskless and mobile workers to learn 40% faster and reduce failure rates by 25%, fostering a unified, efficient, and confident workforce.

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, WGU Labs announced an investment in SparkLearn, a mobile-first, adaptive learning platform that empowers businesses to deliver the most relevant and engaging training content through a mobile-first user experience design. Through this engagement, WGU Labs will support SparkLearn in achieving sustainable growth and gaining deeper insights into their customers’ needs.

While many companies provide ongoing employee training, most learning solutions have not adapted to an increasingly mobile and deskless workforce who are not well served by traditional training solutions. Utilizing AI-driven recommendations, media handling, and secure infrastructure, SparkLearn enables over 500,000 deskless and mobile workers to learn 40% faster and reduce failure rates by 25%, fostering a unified, efficient, and confident workforce.

“The evolving workplace demands a new approach to learning. Our partnership with WGU Labs is a testament to our commitment to bridging the gap between learning and real-world applications. We’re excited to empower mobile and deskless workers, ensuring they have the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in today’s dynamic work environments,” remarked Tom Marchal, co-CEO of SparkLearn.

“With the investment in SparkLearn, WGU Labs has taken a great step in helping transform workplace learning, and by providing us capital, expertise and experience, we at SparkLearn can continue to refine our product and go-to-market strategies in the SaaS learning marketplace,” adds Chad Udell, co-CEO of SparkLearn.

More than 70% of frontline workers want to be promoted within their companies, but only 4% make it to corporate, and less than 1% of venture capital investments are directed toward companies that cater to deskless workers’ technology needs. WGU Labs’ investment and collaboration with SparkLearn aims to validate and refine SparkLearn’s go-to-market strategy, define their Ideal Customer Profile (ICP) and fine-tune the accompanying messaging to accelerate growth and traction. Through these activities, the partnership aims to bring SparkLearn’s innovative learning solutions to even more organizations.

The managing director of the Accelerator at WGU Labs, Brad Bernatek adds, “SparkLearn’s mobile-first platform offers a more relevant and engaging learning experience than legacy systems, particularly for deskless, frontline, and remote employees. Furthermore, their commitment to upskilling ensures that SparkLearn’s clients’ workforces remain adaptable and competitive in today’s ever-evolving business landscape.”

SparkLearn represents the 25th investment for the Accelerator at WGU Labs since its inception in 2019. To learn more about the Accelerator and its partners, visit https://wgulabs.org/accelerator/.

About WGU Labs

WGU Labs is the nonprofit EdTech consulting, incubation, research, and design arm of Western Governors University, where our mission is to identify and support scalable solutions that address the biggest challenges in education today. Learn more at wgulabs.org or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About SparkLearn

SparkLearn is a leading provider of digital learning solutions, helping organizations optimize their mobile and deskless workforce through effective training and development. With its innovative platform, SparkLearn empowers companies to do digital learning differently. Learn more at sparklearn.com or or follow them on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

Attachment

SparkLearn

CONTACT: Natalie Berkey WGU Labs 385-428-9425 natalie.berkey@wgu.edu