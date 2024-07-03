President Biden is seriously considering whether he can continue on as the Democratic presidential nominee, according to a report.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that Biden has told a “key ally” that he knows he may not be able to win re-election if he cannot convince the American people he is fit to serve after his disastrous debate performance.

“The president, who the ally emphasized is still deeply in the fight for re-election, understands that his n

[Read Full story at source]