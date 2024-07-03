President Biden is seriously considering whether he can continue on as the Democratic presidential nominee, according to a report.
The New York Times reported Wednesday that Biden has told a “key ally” that he knows he may not be able to win re-election if he cannot convince the American people he is fit to serve after his disastrous debate performance.
“The president, who the ally emphasized is still deeply in the fight for re-election, understands that his n
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Karine Jean-Pierre answers point-blank if Biden suffers from dementia after disastrous debate - July 3, 2024
- WH responds to report Biden told ally he’s weighing dropping out of race - July 3, 2024
- Newsom heads east for meeting with Biden as president tries to keep his campaign from heading south - July 3, 2024