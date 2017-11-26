What Are the Best Bose Headphone & Speaker Cyber Monday 2017 Deals? Topic Reviews Shares Top SoundLink, QuietComfort & SoundTouch Discounts

Breaking News
Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 3 mins ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Online shopping experts at Topic Reviews have released a list of the best Bose Cyber Monday deals for 2017. Highlights for shoppers this year include the following deals:

Best Bose headphone deals:

  • Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones – on sale at Amazon (sweat & water resistant design with Bose active EQ)
     
  • Bose SoundTrue Around-Ear Headphones II on sale – Amazon
     
  • Bose QuietComfort 20 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones on sale – Amazon
     
  • Bose SoundLink On-Ear Bluetooth Wireless Headphones on sale – Amazon (best sound wireless headphone in its class)

Best Bose speaker deals:

  • Bose SoundTouch 30 Series III Wireless Speaker on sale – Amazon (most powerful wireless speaker from Bose)
     
  • Bose Solo 15 Series II TV Sound System on sale – Amazon (easy set up with one connection to TV)
     
  • Bose SoundTouch 10 Wireless Speaker on sale – Amazon (smallest one-piece wireless Bose speaker)

Bose are world renowned for the audio quality of their speakers and headphones.  In 2017, they have a broad range of products including wireless headphones, portable mini speakers and home theater systems.  Shop the full range of Bose headphone and speaker deals on Amazon.

Topic Reviews deal analysts help shoppers find the best deals by comparing Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts from the big retailers. By driving more shoppers online through extended sales periods, total spending during Cyber Monday 2017 is on track to reach new heights. According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), spending during this year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales season is likely to exceed £700 billion, representing a 4.2% annual increase on last year.

Black Friday has evolved into an online sales phenomenon in recent years, meaning shoppers no longer have to panic about chaotic scenes in stores. According to the National Retail Federation more people shopped online than in store over the Black Friday weekend last year, underlining the importance of web based traffic in boosting sales.

When do Black Friday deals end? This year the majority of retailers started deals online on Monday, November 20th and will be running them until the end of Cyber Monday.

The team at Topic Reviews will be updating their site with the best Bose Cyber Monday deals on a daily basis. 

About Topic Reviews: Topic Reviews are a team of tech journalists that compare discounts available on gadgets and homeware throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Topic Reviews participate in affiliate programs including the Amazon Associates program and earn income by providing links to Amazon.com and other websites.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Andy Mathews ([email protected])
