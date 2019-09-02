British lawmakers opposed to a no-deal Brexit will seek to take control of parliamentary time on Wednesday to pass legislation which would force Prime Minister Boris Johnson to seek a three-month delay to Brexit.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- UK’s Javid says finance sector is top priority as Brexit nears: source - September 2, 2019
- What are the key points in the legislation aimed at stopping a no-deal Brexit? - September 2, 2019
- U.S. Vice President Pence calls for vigilance about Russia - September 2, 2019