The polls keep getting worse for President Biden.

His approval rating in a new NBC poll has hit a low of 37%, with Donald Trump leading him by 5 points in a hypothetical matchup. Worse, Trump beats him by 20 points on handling the economy.

Just as the press is churning out pieces about rising consumer confidence and the record-breaking stock market – Trump manages to claim credit for that too – it shows the public still has plenty of financial anxiety.

You can’t use stat

