What Crypto Winter? Curios Raises $5MM in 6 Days; Platform Provides On-Ramp to NFT, Increasing Global Adoption of Web3

NFT-as-a-Service Platform Provides Technologies via API and Web Tools for NFT Marketplace, Metaverse, and Game Developers.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Web3 platform Curios announced that it has completed and closed its seed round, raising $5,000,000 via Regulation-CF. Curios raised the entire round in six days, indicating that the appetite for Web3 is still strong, but only for companies with a genuine product, traction, and clear vision.

Curios plans to further its mission of bringing NFTs to “the other 90%” of the world by building “Web3 bridges” that include fiat payment onramps, custodial crypto wallets, and more. Funds were raised via Republic, a widely used equity funding platform.

“Most NFT experiences alienate the 90-95% of the world who neither have a crypto wallet nor own cryptocurrencies,” Said Grant Powell, Founder of Curios. “Curios’ vision is that any asset on any blockchain or wallet, in any Metaverse, game or marketplace, can be easily acquired, managed, liquidated or moved without needing to know the intricacies of how the underlying blockchain technologies work.”

Curios will grow its product and engineering teams to continue evolving the “Curios Protocol” layer and browser-based tools, making it easy for any creator, enterprise, or developer to build robust NFT experiences with little to zero knowledge of blockchain technology.

Curios’ REST API puts the power of all its features and functionality into the hands of developers of games, Metaverses, and marketplaces. Now, these developers can focus on building powerful experiences without worrying about blockchain integration, payment settling, or related implementation challenges.

Curios early adopters consist of more than 8,000 registered NFT marketplaces, creators, and businesses who have sold over 1 million NFTs to date on their branded platforms powered by Curios.

ABOUT CURIOS

Curios has been building NFT technologies since 2020, and was officially incorporated in January of 2021. Curios describes itself as “feature-forward” and “user-experience-first,” meaning that the company’s mission is to innovate and push the boundaries of functionality in the NFT space, all with a focus on streamlining the user’s experience and lowering the barriers to entry for the average customer (i.e., non-crypto experts).

Curios is a full-stack NFT platform that makes it easy for anyone to mint and sell NFTs. Curios’ platform is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) that includes web tools, backend infrastructure, and a REST API, all deployable on-demand. The core technology features of the platform include:

1) Smart contract factory and NFT minting for Ethereum, Polygon, and more

2) Fiat and cryptocurrency payment rails

3) Digital rights management and secure streaming for unlockable content

4) Custodial and semi-custodial crypto wallets

5) NFT-gated content and events (aka “NFT Ticketing”)

6) NFT membership passes

7) NFT engagement tools such as airdrops, whitelists, generative art, packs, and more

8) Marketplace building tools (similar to WordPress, Shopify, or Elementor)

9) Robust reporting, analytics, and management tools

ABOUT CROWDFUNDING

Crowdfunding is the practice of funding a project or venture by raising money from a large number of people rather than a private organization. Crowdfunding is a form of crowdsourcing and alternative finance. It has been used to fund a wide range of for-profit, entrepreneurial ventures such as artistic and creative projects, medical expenses, travel, and community-oriented social entrepreneurship projects.

CONTACT:

Kevin Mercuri

Propheta Communications

kevin@propheta.com