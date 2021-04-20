Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / What do crypto-currency, drones and CBD have in common? Greenheart CBD and M&C Communications

What do crypto-currency, drones and CBD have in common? Greenheart CBD and M&C Communications

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 30 mins ago

M&C Communications builds Brand Protection PR™ to help Greenheart CBD change the lives of farmers around the world

Denver, Colorado, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — M&C Communications is excited to add Greenheart CBD to its growing roster of CBD companies. M&C’s core focus of CBD public relations is building Brand Protection PR™ to advance the CBD market. 

CBD cryptocurrency ensures transparency from seed to shelf

Greenheart CBD is a socially-conscious company providing sustainable investment using blockchain technology and market-leading DeFi platforms to launch the first tokenized innovation in the CBD space called the Greenheart PUNT. This lending platform will help hemp farmers worldwide increase their income by providing financing to convert their fields to grow hemp. Greenheart CBD also provides growing expertise through drone-based artificial intelligence technology and big data analytics to maximize farmer’s harvest and profits. 

In one recent case featuring this financial platform and drone technology, Greenheart CBD increased a Thai farmer’s income by 500% after he converted his previous crop to hemp which was then purchased by Greenheart CBD for CBD production.

Greenheart CBD is a perfect example of M&C Communications’ vision to work with inspiring clients who make a difference in the world.

“Working with an Irish CBD company focused on environmental sustainability, social good, and cutting-edge technology is one of those scenarios you can only imagine,” said Diane Mulligan, president of M&C Communications. “We are honored to work with Greenheart CBD to educate the world about CBD while providing innovative answers that will change the lives of farmers and consumers.”

CBD public relations builds Brand Protection PR™

M&C is developing an integrated public relations campaign based on its unique Brand Protection PR™ strategies to help Greenheart CBD educate its stakeholders and develop customer loyalty.

You will hear much more about the Greenheart CBD and M&C Communications collaboration in the coming weeks.

CONTACT: Diane Mulligan
M&C Communications
720-273-0927
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.