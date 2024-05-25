New weight loss drugs are reshaping a dieting industry built on eating less and exercising more. The arsenal of drugs like Wegovy and its predecessor, the diabetes medication Ozempic, has proven successful in eliminating unwanted pounds more quickly and easily than weight loss methods based only on
Latest posts by AP Business News Editor (see all)
- This ‘supereasy ramen’ recipe shows how easy it is to make the Japanese noodle dish at home - May 24, 2024
- What do weight loss drugs mean for a diet industry built on eating less and exercising more? - May 24, 2024
- South Carolina Senate approves $15.8B budget after debate on bathrooms and conference switching - May 24, 2024