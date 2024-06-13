Here’s how these remarkable companies compete, whether or not they offer remote work to employees.
Oakland, Calif., June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The debate over remote work and employee engagement largely misses the point, according to new data from Great Place To Work®.
Companies that made the Fortune Best Workplaces™ in New York, Chicago, Texas, and the Bay Area lists create a superior experience for employees, regardless of whether they offer remote or hybrid work options.
The Best Workplaces ensure employees feel included in decision making. Eight in 10 employees (81%) at winning companies agreed that management involved people in decisions that affect them. At the typical U.S. workplace, only half of employees (51%) say the same, a difference of 30 percentage points.
At winning companies, employees also report better relationships with their managers, a more psychologically and emotionally healthy work environment, and more work-life balance than at typical U.S. workplaces.
“When we debate remote and hybrid work and its impact on workplace culture, we often ask the wrong questions,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “The Best Workplaces are constantly reevaluating efforts to meet the specific needs of their people. That’s what builds the trust that drives business performance.”
Here are the top five companies (large category) in each region:
Fortune Best Workplaces in New York™
- American Express
- Synchrony
- Wegmans Food Markets
- Deloitte
- PwC
Fortune Best Workplaces in Chicago™
- Crowe
- RSM US LLP
- AbbVie
- Hyatt Hotels Corporation
- Grainger
Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas™
- Camden Property Trust
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Texas Health Resources, Inc.
- Vizient
- Ryan, LLC
Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area™
- Cisco
- NVIDIA
- Cadence
- Orrick
- Box, Inc.
Offering health workplaces
Companies on this year’s lists stood out in their ability to offer healthy work environments with higher rates of employees reporting a good work-life balance, being able to take time off when needed, and mental health support.
At winning companies:
- 88% of employees reported they had a psychologically and emotionally healthy work environment
- 94% said they can take time off when needed
- 88% said managers promote a healthy work-life balance
This dramatically outperforms the typical U.S. workplace, where:
- 55% of employees reported a psychologically and emotionally healthy work environment
- 75% said they could take time off when needed
- 63% reported a healthy work-life balance
About the Fortune Best Workplaces in New York
Great Place To Work selected the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in New York by surveying companies that together employ more than 8.2 million people in the U.S., with over 1.3 million confidential survey responses received. Of those, nearly 140,000 responses were received from employees at companies who were eligible for the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in New York List, and these rankings are based on their feedback. To be eligible for the list, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™, have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in the New York City region. Read the full methodology.
About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Chicago
Great Place To Work selected the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Chicago by surveying companies that together employ more than 8.2 million people in the U.S., with over 1.3 million confidential survey responses received. Of those, nearly 50,000 responses were received from employees at companies who were eligible for the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Chicago List, and these rankings are based on their feedback. To be eligible for the list, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified, have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in the Chicago region. Read the full methodology.
About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas
Great Place To Work selected the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas List by surveying companies that together employ more than 8.2 million people in the U.S., with over 1.3 million survey responses received. Of those, nearly 95,000 responses were received from employees at companies who were eligible for the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas List, and these rankings are based on their feedback. To be eligible for the list, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified, have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in Texas. Read the full methodology.
About the Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area
Great Place To Work selected the Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area List by surveying companies that together employ more than 8.2 million people in the U.S., with over 1.3 million confidential survey responses received. Of those, more than 80,000 responses were received from employees at companies who were eligible for the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area List and these rankings are based on their feedback. To be eligible for the list, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™, have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in the Bay Area. Read the full methodology.
About Great Place To Work
As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces list.
About Fortune
Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce, and society — through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative, and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.
