Should Sen. JD Vance get the nod from former President Trump to be his 2024 running mate and the ticket wins the White House in November, the Ohio Republican’s Senate seat will be in the hands of a decidedly non-MAGA GOP governor.
Trump is expected to make an announcement on his selection by mid-July, and Vance is widely believed to be on his short list. If Vance trades in his Senate seat for the vice presidency, Gov. Mike DeWine, a fellow Republican, will choose who gets to fini
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- What happens to JD Vance’s Senate seat if Trump chooses him as veep and wins re-election? - June 30, 2024
- After Biden’s disastrous debate, campaign emails supporters on how to defend him: ‘Bedwetting brigade’ - June 30, 2024
- DeSantis touts results from anti-illegal immigrant moves, as ‘sanctuary’ cities struggle with migrant influx - June 30, 2024