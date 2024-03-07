Grappling with negative approval ratings and trailing former President Trump in the latest polling average of their general election rematch, President Biden has a golden opportunity to try and turn the narrative around with eight months to go until the November showdown.
That high-stakes primetime moment comes Thursday evening, when the president will deliver a greatly anticipated and closely watched State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress.
“It’
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Maine considers bill that would establish ‘legal right’ to abortion, transgender surgical procedures - March 7, 2024
- What President Biden needs to say about his age and Trump in his State of the Union address - March 7, 2024
- Biden to use State of the Union to stress ‘historic achievements’ and importance of ‘saving our democracy’ - March 7, 2024