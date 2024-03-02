Republican delegates in three states will be awarded to candidates on Saturday as Idaho and Missouri hold caucuses and Michigan allocates additional delegates in its Republican state convention days after it held its primary.
In Idaho, Republicans will caucus across the state on Saturday and only registered Republicans are allowed to take part.
Former President Donald Trump and Nikki Haley, his former U.N. ambassador, will compete for the state’s 32 Republican delegates. Haley i
