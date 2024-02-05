The next showdown in the Republican nominating fight between Donald Trump and Nikki Haley takes place in Nevada this week.

But because of legal disputes and political maneuverings, there are actually two contests.

Haley, Trump’s last remaining rival for the Republican presidential nomination, is on one ballot on Tuesday, while Trump is on a different one on Thursday.

