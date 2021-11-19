Whatcom County to Hold First-Ever Online Auction for Real Property Tax Foreclosure Properties via Bid4Assets.com

Online Auction Scheduled for November 29

Whatcom County, WA Seal Whatcom County, WA Seal

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Whatcom County, WA Treasurer’s Office will hold its first-ever online tax-defaulted properties sale with online auction site Bid4Assets.com. By moving online, the county exposes the sale to a wider range of real estate buyers in order to return the highest possible percentage of tax-defaulted properties to the tax rolls. Transitioning the process online will also promote social distancing by allowing all participants to bid from their laptops, cell phones and desktops.

“Bid4Assets.com has a strong history of helping a large number of WA counties transition their public auctions online,” said Whatcom County Treasurer Steve Oliver. “We expect their proven experience will maximize the benefits for our community.”

Bidding will begin November 29 at 12:00 PM PT with 44 properties slated for auction. Auctions will close at staggered times on November 30 beginning at 12:00 PM PT. Interested bidders must register a free Bid4Assets account and submit a $2,000 deposit by November 22 to Bid4Assets. To view a list of available properties and additional sale details, visit www.bid4assets.com/whatcomtaxsale.

“We’re excited to offer our services to the people of Whatcom County and conduct their first-ever online tax sale,” said Bid4Assets’ CEO Jesse Loomis. “The bidding process will be more convenient and accessible than live sales of the past and the streamlined process will increase revenues for essential county services, all at no cost to the county.”

Bid4Assets was founded in 1999 and has conducted online tax sales for counties across the country, including over half the counties in the state of Washington, generating over a billion dollars in county proceeds.

About Bid4Assets

Bid4Assets is one of the world’s leading marketplaces for the sale of distressed real estate property sold by governments, county tax-collectors, financial institutions, and real estate funds. It conducts online tax sales for counties across the country and has grossed more than $1 billion dollars in auction sales. Bid4Assets is a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquidity Services.

About Liquidity Services, Inc.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) operates the world’s largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $8.5 Billion of completed transactions, to approximately 4 million qualified buyers worldwide and 15,000 corporate and government sellers. It supports its clients’ sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and defer products from landfills.

Media Contact:

Teresa M. Lundy

TML Communications

E: Teresa@TMLFirm.com

P: 215-500-8749

Related Images

Image 1: Whatcom County, WA Seal

A single $2,000 refundable deposit is due by November 22 for those wishing to participate in this sale.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment