Two New Hotels Offer An Elevated Alpine Lodging Experience In Big Bear

Big Bear Lake, Calif. , May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Southern California’s premier four-season mountain destination, Big Bear Lake, is ready for summer 2023. Following a winter of historic snowfall, Big Bear Lake’s mountain beauty will be on full display throughout the summer months. Offering endless outdoor recreational activities and a serene mountain vibe, Big Bear is SoCal’s go-to location for extended summer vacations and weekend getaways.

Big Bear Lake’s classic lakeside charm is going to see a few updates this summer, including:

New Big Bear Lodging

Marina Rivera – Elevating the hospitality landscape in Southern California’s premier mountain town of Big Bear Lake is Marina Riviera, with the opening of its redesigned guestrooms and cabins available for booking now. The 1968 Viking-inspired lodge has been lovingly restored by Casetta Group, creating a design-driven, elemental new boutique experience within the year-round destination. Situated in the San Bernardino Mountains on the south shore edge of Big Bear Lake, Marina Riviera embodies the great outdoors, immersed in refined modern mountain comfort. Light timber cladding wraps the property’s three-story façade and open-air corridors, which lead to 42 guest rooms in the main lodge. The hotel also comprises six two-bedroom cabins located across Big Bear Blvd.

New Big Bear Businesses

The Fitness Source Big Bear – Big Bear Lake’s only high altitude, premier fitness center.The Fitness Source originated in Las Vegas, Nevada in 2009 as a certified personal training and triathlon studio. Over the years, TFS has grown in the community by providing many clients a one on one approach with a goal oriented experience in understanding how to create an organic lifestyle.

– The newest addition to The Village of Big Bear Lake offering unique souvenirs and gifts. Beary Bliss Frozen Yogurt – new self serve frozen yogurt shop offering delicious and creamy frozen yogurt flavors and toppings.

Big Bear Mountain Resort

Snow Valley Mountain Bike Park – Now that Snow Valley is part of Big Bear Mountain Resort, mountain bike enthusiasts in Southern California will be able to enjoy twice the lift-served terrain this summer. All 2023 bike park season passes and lift tickets are valid for same-day use at Snow Valley Bike Park, which is scheduled to open on Friday, May 26, and Summit Bike Park, which is scheduled to open for pass holders on June 8 before opening to the general public on June 9, conditions permitting.

Events

HIGHLANDER Big Bear Lake , May 23 -27– The world’s first global long-distance hiking event series, returns to Big Bear Lake for the second year to host three different hiking formats May 23 -27, 2023. Big Bear Lake debuted as HIGHLANDER’s first U.S. location in 2022. After a successful inaugural event, HIGHLANDER Big Bear Lake is returning as the flagship U.S. location for the internationally acclaimed event series.

– The Big Bear Farmers Market is selling fresh produce every Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. through the end of September in the parking lot at the Convention Center at Big Bear Lake. Spartan Trifecta Weekend , May 20 -21 – Every Spartan races for a different reason. For some it means competing at the highest athletic level, for others it’s to achieve a personal goal, and for some it’s a way to enjoy time with friends. Regardless of your motivation, there’s a race for you!

Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks – Ring in Big Bear Lake’s summer season during the 2023 Memorial Day Fireworks show Sunday, May 28. Big Bear Lake fireworks are launched from the lake making them visible across the valley. The Memorial Weekend show will begin around 9 PM or when the valley is completely dark.

Big Bear Lake Maifest , May 20, 27 & 28, 2023 –The Annual Big Bear Lake Maifest is the little sister to Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest, a traditional German springtime celebration that dates back to the 18th century. This year’s Big Bear Lake Maifest celebration will feature Maibock (traditional German springfest beers), Maibowle (Champagne-style punch), sizzling bratwursts hot off the grill, homemade sauerkraut, fresh pretzels, apple strudel with vanilla sauce, live music, kids’ activities, log-sawing contests, stein holding competitions, and more.

Fishin’ For $50K , June 10 -11 – Fishin’ For $50K is the family event of the season! Bring out the spouse, the kids, the friends, and more to enjoy two days on Big Bear Lake fishing for $50K. Thirty total tagged rainbow trout are all worth cash prizes – 5 are Grand Prize Winners worth $10K each with the next 5 non-grand prize winners worth $500 each. Now that’s worth fishing for!

4th of July Fireworks Spectacular , July 4 – The Fireworks Spectacular explodes at 7,000′ over Big Bear Lake every July 4th! Show time begins between 8:45-9:15 PM, runs approximately 30-40 mins, and is FREE to spectators. The Fireworks Spectacular consistently ranks top 5 in California and can be viewed from the water, the shore, and some trail points

For more information on the upcoming winter season, or to book your next adventure, go to BigBear.com and BigBearMountainResort.com.

