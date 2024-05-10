New Lodging Options, Events & Peaking Lake Levels Set the Stage for An All-time Summer

WHAT’S NEW IN BIG BEAR LAKE FOR SUMMER 2024

Big Bear Lake, Calif. May 10, 2024) – After the second snowiest winter in more than 25 years, things are heating up as Southern California’s year-round home for outdoor adventure gets ready for another summer of alpine good times. As the snow melts, visitors heading to Big Bear this summer will be able elevated lake levels and several can’t-miss events, as well as a new lodging destination, and a state-of-the-art space to host their next company or private event. Add it up, and Big Bear Lake should be on everyone’s adventure destination list this summer.

New at Big Bear Mountain Resort

Summer operating dates: May 17 – Bear Mountain Golf Course open daily May 24 – Snow Valley Bike Park open, weekends (Friday-Sunday) + holidays June 7 – Summit Bike Park open daily



Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series – The new US Downhill Mountain Bike Championship will consist of four events, including races at Summit Bike Park, Aug. 16-18, featuring an international field of pro and amateur riders competing for the men’s and women’s overall series titles.

– Take the Fourth of July to new heights at the Above the Boom fireworks viewing party, featuring a Scenic Sky Chair ride, Southern-style BBQ dining, live entertainment and kids activities, and panoramic views of Southern California’s largest fireworks show from the top of Snow Summit (elev. 8,200 feet). Glow Golf – Grab your clubs and your crew, and come play a round under the stars at Bear Mountain Golf Course this summer. All reservations include dinner, a drink, cart, glow ball, and a 9-hole round on BMGC’s glow-in-the-dark course. Glow Golf dates for the 2024 summer season are June 28-29, July 5-6, Aug. 16-17 and 30-31, and Sept 1, subject to change. The driving range will also be open on select nights during the summer, featuring glowing range targets provided by Coca-Cola, pitch and putt contests, live entertainment, and more.

– Get a head start on the weekend or extend your day with some late afternoon laps at Snow Valley Bike Park from 4PM-7PM on all Fridays this summer beginning May 24. Movies in the Meadow – Stop by Snow Summit after the sun goes down on select dates this summer to enjoy free screenings of popular movies, from current hits to all-time classics. All screenings will be in the Snow Summit base area with concessions available to purchase on-site, plus movie-themed contests and prize giveaways. For more info, go to BBMR.com.

Events

Memorial Weekend Grill & Chill Festival – Make your way to the mountains for Big Bear’s annual summer kickoff soiree, featuring an eclectic mix of BBQ favorites and food trucks, over 40 breweries sampling select craft beers and special brews, plus live music, kids activities, and more.

– A staple of Southern California cycling, the Tour de Big Bear returns to Bear Mountain, Aug. 2-4. Register to compete in the 25-, 50-, 70-, or 100-mile road course competitions, the Dirty Bear 50-mile or Dirty Cub 25-mile gravel rides, or the more leisurely Family Fun Ride, Poker Ride, or BBCA Glow Ride. Featuring live music and the Big Bear Cycling Expo in the Bear Mountain base area. Maifest – Grab your lederhosen and come celebrate the return of spring at this Oktoberfest-inspired festival, May 18 and 25-26 at the Big Bear Convention Center, featuring live music, kids activities, log sawing and stein holding competitions, and traditional German food and drink favorites like Maibok (springtime beer), Maibowle (champagne-style punch), bratwurst, pretzels, apple strudel, and more. Prost!

New in Big Bear Lake

Home 2 Suites By Hilton – Opened in spring 2024, Big Bear’s newest lodging option is less than a mile from Snow Summit and Big Bear Lake, with shopping, dining, and nightlife all nearby. Guest amenities include: complimentary breakfast, indoor fitness center, business center, outdoor pool, and hot tub.

For more information on summer activities, events, and lodging in Big Bear – or to book your next alpine adventure – go to BigBear.com and BigBearMountainResort.com .

CONTACT: Mike Imes, BluBird Communications [email protected]