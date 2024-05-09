New Events, Restaurants, Stewardship Programs and a Full Summer Season of Activities Highlight What’s New in Mammoth Lakes This Summer

Mammoth Lakes, Calif., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mammoth Lakes is gearing up for another beautiful summer season. As the spring runoff begins in earnest and the winter snow melts away, visitors can expect surging waterfalls, brimming lakes, and a vibrant landscape of wildflowers on full display.

Summer air service into the Eastern Sierra returns with options from Southern California and Northern California. Once you’re on the ground, there are an infinite number of activities to enjoy, hidden gems to explore, live music and events, and so much more.

Events

Mammoth Trailfest – 50K, 26K, DRAGON’S BACK ASCENT & KID’S 1K – Enjoy a weekend of community focused trail running. From world-class trail races and community focused events, to free live entertainment, storytelling, and great local food, Mammoth Trailfest is a multi-day experience designed to increase access to trail and ultrarunning through opportunity, education, and trail stewardship. More info at mammothtrailfest.com

Flights

Advanced Airlines has announced its summer schedule for direct flights from Mammoth Yosemite Airport in Mammoth Lakes (MMH) to Carlsbad (CLD) and Hawthrone (HHR). Service will run Fridays and Sundays from June 28th through September 2 (Labor Day). There will be additional flights from CLD & HHR on Wednesday July 3rd for the holiday.

F&B

URSA – A collaboration between renowned Chef Al Smith and Steve & Tracie Shatkin of Mammoth Coffee Roasting Co has joined the restaurant scene in Mammoth Lakes. Featuring a small plates fine dining experience, a menu carefully crafted to showcase the very best seasonal ingredients and flavors, and an exceptional wine selection, this concept is poised to become a standout destination for locals and visitors alike.

Reds Meadow

Reds Meadow Road is being reconstructed to improve public access and traffic safety for all who visit the area. Reds Meadow Road will be open for the season starting June 7th, with the road open Friday morning to Sunday evening each week. Reds Meadow Road will be closed 24 hours per day for construction work Sunday at 11:00 PM through Friday at 9:00 AM. More information about the project is available here .

. For those looking to avoid the construction and delays during the week while the project is underway, Mammoth Lakes Tourism has compiled a list of alternative adventures and additional information here .

New at Mammoth Mountain

Woolly’s Adventure Summit – A hub of activity and exploration, progression of Woolly’s Adventure Summit will include re-opening of the Mountain Coaster, and the addition of summer tubing lanes for Summer 2024. Woolly’s Mountain Coaster provides a thrilling ride down exciting curves, spiral twists and roller jumps through the forest as they descend 3,550 ft of downhill track back down to the base.

Stewardship

Mammoth Lakes Tourism (MLT) is proud to continue its partnership with Clean Up The Lake (CUTL), and committing to cleaning up the region’s lakes. CUTL will work alongside MLT to engage with visitors and the local community to increase education and further volunteer efforts towards remediating the issues at hand. Removal of submerged litter, documenting any and all aquatic invasive species threatening the lakes, working to protect animal species – both above and below the surface- and prevention of future pollution are key goals of the partnership. Every dollar raised over the 4-year partnership (up to $100,000) will be matched by MLT to support ongoing stewardship. This summer, Lake Mary will be a focus of the partnership. Expect to see divers and cleanup support teams in and around Lake Mary from July 8 through July 19.

Check visitmammoth.com and mammothmountain.com for more information and to get started booking a Mammoth Lakes vacation.

