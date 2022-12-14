Expanded Airlift, New Resorts, New Attractions & Experiences Make This Winter The Best Time to Travel to Anguilla

The Valley, Anguilla, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anguilla heads into the Winter 2022/23 season with a slew of awards, including Condé Nast Traveler’s #2 Caribbean Island, increased airlift, new attractions and resorts. It’s easier than ever to get to Anguilla, where guests will find stylish accommodations, trendy and authentic eateries, several new tours and experiences, and of course, the legendary hospitality which has earned the island her 75% repeat visitor rate. Anguilla is the perfect destination to relax, rejuvenate and reconnect with friends and family and loved ones this winter.

EASIER AND MORE CONVENIENT ACCESS

By Air

American Airlines is expanding its nonstop service from Miami to Anguilla this winter. From November 3 through December 17, American Airlines will operate 8 flights a week to Anguilla, and for the festive season, between December 18 and January 8, 2023, the island will see 11 flights a week operating between Miami International (MIA) and Anguilla (AXA). For flights and reservations to Anguilla visit www.aa.com or contact your preferred Travel Advisor.

Anguilla is also easily accessible with Tradewind Aviation, on private or scheduled flights to from the San Juan International Airport (SJU) into Anguilla (AXA). The service operates between December 17th, 2022 and April 10th, 2023, on their modern fleet of Pilatus PC-12s. Tradewind’s private charter service is available year-round, departing from your preferred origin point such as San Juan, the USVI, or Antigua. Regular travelers to Anguilla can enjoy significant savings and simplified pricing with their Goodspeed Card Program. Want to learn more about flying to Anguilla or book your next trip? Contact Tradewind today.

By Sea

For those arriving by sea, the fabulous new Blowing Point Ferry Terminal is very close to completion, and slated to open early in the New Year. The new terminal will offer significantly improved facilities for inbound and outbound travel for those arriving via private or public ferry from neighboring St Martin or St. Barths.

STAYING IN STYLE

Quintessence Hotel, a boutique property brimming with museum-quality sculpture and artwork by celebrated artists from across the region, has opened Quinn. The three new stylish guest suites, nestled above Long Bay Beach, are in a separate building adjacent to the original hotel and aimed at offering the Quintessence experience at a more affordable price tag. The new suites offer guests access to all of the same amenities including a secluded beach and sprawling infinity pool, full-service spa, French-Caribbean fine dining and an award-winning wine cellar.

Alkera is the latest super-luxury villa to join the collection of unique and incredible places to stay on Anguilla. The villa is a contemporary architectural gem overlooking the bright white sands of arguably the island’s best beach, Shoal Bay East, with expansive glass panels, soaring ceilings and an open concept to masterfully blend indoor and outdoor living. Five ensuite bedrooms and generous indoor space are complimented by extensive outdoor patio space and a heated infinity pool with floating island platform. The villa also makes the most of Anguilla’s geology with a partially-underground recreational area featuring exposed limestone, vaulted ceilings and earthy tones.

Cé Blue Luxury Villas, a beautifully landscaped, gated community of eight, five-bedroom villas, each with breathtaking and spectacular views overlooking Crocus Bay, reopened in November under new management. Each villa has five bedrooms complete with a luxury ensuite, workspace, personal safe and bar fridge. Handsomely appointed kitchens equipped with a wine cooler and gas stove, luxury linens and an outdoor barbecue will make families and chefs alike feel at home, and large dining tables invite leisurely meals with friends and family. A private pool and a 3,000 sq ft deck, with WIFI available throughout each villa, complete the many features of this resort.

The spectacular Santosha Villa Estate and its sister property Long Bay Villas are under new representation, and provide luxe services such as an on-call concierge and personal butlers. Santosha Estate is comprised of the main house, 3 guest houses and 1 private apartment for a total of 9 bedrooms, along with lush gardens, a secluded beach, a fully equipped gym, basketball and tennis courts, and an overview pool and hot tub. While the luxurious creature comforts of Santosha Villa Estate are second to none, what brings it to life are the experiences on offer — from on-property activities like kayaking, yoga, and cooking classes, to exploring Anguilla’s culture, nature, and adventure, guests will be as busy as they want to be.

Long Bay’s trio of seaside villas — Sand, Sea and Sky — are where luxurious experiences unfold effortlessly, and five-star service is a way of life. The villas can be rented individually or taken together, the combined 16 Bedrooms will sleep 33 for weddings, family vacations, celebrations and corporate events. Complimentary continental breakfast, onsite butler and concierge services, direct access to a secluded beach, oceanfront infinity pool and hot tub, tennis and basketball courts, snorkeling and kayaking equipment, are among the many amenities included at the resort. Both properties can arrange, as an added service, highly skilled private chefs who are passionate about their craft to prepare delicious meals for guests in the comfort of their villas.

Aurora Anguilla has opened its nine-hole Avalon Links, a world-class short course designed by Greg Norman Course Design with stunning views of Rendezvous Bay. Featuring eight par three holes and one par four, the course unfolds with a variety of shot angles, distances, and carefully integrated design elements to make it playable and fun for accomplished and novice golfers alike. Avalon Links complements the resort’s championship course as the island’s only golf experience. D Richard’s Steakhouse, located at the Aurora International Golf Club, is now open for dinner, a fine dining establishment offering perfectly cooked steaks and post-tee-time drinks. Also opening this month is the reimagined Tokyo Bay restaurant, under the direction of acclaimed Executive Chef Joe Richardson, who offers a modern vision of storied Japanese cuisine. Artfully prepared with traditional techniques, the menu is further elevated by homemade soy sauce and vegetables grown on-property, the finest seafood sourced from all over the world, and the largest selection of sake on-island. The Aurora Anguilla Activity Park is slated to open its first component on New Year’s Eve (an amphitheater complemented by sweeping ocean views of Cove Bay). The park will unveil further amenities over the coming months, including a world-class tennis center, pickleball courts, climbing wall, beach volleyball, clay bocce and basketball courts, and a 9-hole mini golf course. The stunning family-friendly pool complex will feature a splash pad, zero entry pool, lazy river, slide tower, and private and family cabanas.

LIMIN’ & DINING

New for ’23 is Sandbar, located right on the sand at lively Sandy Ground and under new ownership of island restaurateurs Carrie and Jerry Bogar who already own the renowned Veya restaurant. Sandbar will be a more barefoot, laidback offering, with the same high standards of cuisine showcased in a variety of tapas and accompanied by great cocktails. Positioned on the beach at Sandy Ground, diners will love the live music and superb views of those enjoying Anguilla’s national sport of boat racing.

Local restaurateur Dale Carty is celebrated on island for being one of Anguilla’s most talented chefs. He has now extended his original restaurant to encompass a new outside bar and dining area known as Tasty’s POV (Point of View) for the amazing panoramic views that it offers from its position overlooking Sandy Ground. Specialities include grilled lobster, crayfish or chicken paired with great cocktails.

Ocean Echo, a firm favorite for toes-in-the-sand dining, has been fully renovated ahead of the 22/23 winter season with the addition of an extra deck to offer even more opportunities to admire fabulous Meads Bay from the table. The menu focuses on local specialties like mahi-mahi, crayfish and conch, delivered with international influences and accompanied by signature cocktails.

The Mill House, a café bar and bistro in the West End, opened in summer ’22 for breakfast and lunch easy dining. Breakfast options include freshly baked pastries, muffins and Caribbean specialties like saltfish and johnny cakes. Lunch focuses on sandwiches, salads and burgers, and vegan and keto options are available.

Headed up by chef Vincia “Vincy” Hughes, Vincy on the Beach opened on Sandy Ground beach in summer ’22. Vincy has a lifetime of experience working at some of the island’s top restaurants and resorts including Four Seasons and Celeste at Malliouhana. Her new venture brings the same standards of culinary excellence to a more laid-back crowd, right on the beach. Diners will find her next to legendary beach bar Johnno’s, serving a classic Caribbean and international menu including conch chowder, grilled chicken and ribs along with a superb rum punch.

Sophisticated Savi Beach brings a Nikki Beach-style experience, immaculate styling and Japanese-inspired menu to Meads Bay. Opened at the start of early November just in time for the 22/23 winter season, Savi has already received rave reviews for its décor, location, menu and service. Closer to the Four Seasons/Barnes Bay end of expansive Meads Bay, Savi combines sophisticated elegance with the barefoot luxury that Anguilla is famed for.

EXPLORE AND EXPERIENCE

In addition to plentiful water sports, hiking and Moke tours, one of the best ways to experience the lesser-seen aspects of Anguilla is with a local guide. Quest Experiences, established in 2020 by two young Anguillians, offers a wide range of activities and experiences offering visitors a different perspective on Anguilla.

Try your hand at salt-picking, an island mainstay since the 1600s or take a tour of the 100 year old Mango Garden, located in the village of Chalvilles. Learn about the significance of mangoes on the island and taste different types while enjoying this pocket of natural beauty. Or challenge friends and family to 18 holes of mini golf at Anchor Miniature Golf at Island Harbour.

The island’s National Trust has an ongoing program of conservation and heritage tours ranging from trips to uninhabited Sombrero Island, turtle patrols and walking tours that uncover the island’s history through built heritage. Voluntourism opportunities are also available for those who want to offer practical help during their stay.

A full program of festivals returns for 2023. The Moonsplash reggae festival takes place at the Dune Preserve from March 10 – 12; Easter weekend’s Festival Del Mar in Island Harbour, celebrating the island’s natural bounty from the sea, from April 8 – 9; the Anguilla Culinary Experience (ACE), the epicurean festival that brings together talented chefs from Anguilla and around the world with food-loving guests at Anguilla’s world-class resorts, luxury villas and bespoke restaurants, returns May 3 – 6; and the beloved Summer Festival, Anguilla’s Carnival, will close out the season in July/August. All festivals are hugely popular with islanders and visitors alike and present unforgettable opportunities to lime like a local.

For information on Anguilla please visit the official website of the Anguilla Tourist Board: www.IvisitAnguilla.com; follow us on Facebook: Facebook.com/AnguillaOfficial; Instagram: @Anguilla_Tourism; YouTube; Twitter: @Anguilla_Trsm, Hashtag: #MyAnguilla.

About Anguilla

Tucked away in the northern Caribbean, Anguilla is a shy beauty with a warm smile. A slender length of coral and limestone fringed with green, the island is ringed with 33 beaches, considered by savvy travelers and top travel magazines, to be the most beautiful in the world. A fantastic culinary scene, a wide variety of quality accommodations at varying price points, a host of attractions and exciting calendar of festivals make Anguilla an alluring and entrancing destination.

Anguilla lies just off the beaten path, so it has retained a charming character and appeal. Yet because it can be conveniently reached from three major gateways – Miami, FL (MIA), Puerto Rico (SJU), and St. Martin, (SXM), and by private air, it’s a hop and a skip away.

Romance? Barefoot elegance? Unfussy chic? And untrammeled bliss? Lose The Crowd. Find Yourself. In Anguilla.

