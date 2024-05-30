Former President Trump was found guilty on all counts in New York v. Trump, but his legal challenges are far from over, as he awaits scheduling of trials and a major Supreme Court decision to determine whether he’ll have to spend any more time in a courtroom during the 2024 election cycle.
The former president was found guilty on all counts in New York v. Trump Thursday afternoon. A sentencing hearing for the 34 criminal charges in the New York case is set for July 11.
