What’s the Best Cyber Monday Canon Camera Deals of 2017? Black Friday Dealer Lists Top DSLR & PowerShot Digital Camera Deals

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 7 mins ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Deals analysts at Black Friday Dealer are comparing and recording the best Canon DSLR and PowerShot Cyber Monday deals. These are the most popular deals for 2017:

  • Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR Camera Kit with EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS II Lens (Black) on sale – Amazon (top rated entry level DSLR camera)
     
  • Canon PowerShot ELPH 180 Digital Camera w/ Image Stabilization on sale – Amazon (top rated digital camera)
     
  • Wide range of Canon DSLR Cameras on sale at the Canon Official Store Black Friday Sale (save over 50% on bestselling models)
     
  • Canon EOS 80D Video Creator Kit on sale – Amazon (top rated enthusiast level DSLR kit)

Canon are one of the best loved DSLR camera manufacturers and their Rebel range of entry and enthusiast level DSLR are consistently among the bestselling digital SLRs on the market. The Canon Powershot series of digital cameras are also popular amongst Cyber Monday shoppers. Compare the entire range of Canon cameras on sale at Amazon here.

Black Friday Dealer lists the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts available to shoppers on a number of popular consumer goods. The biggest online retailers still see Cyber Monday as the biggest online sales event of the year thanks to shoppers’ seemingly endless enthusiasm for finding great deals. With an annual growth rate close to 5%, total consumer spending throughout the 2016 holiday sale period reached more than $650 billion in 2016 – based on data from the National Retail Federation Survey.

This year a huge number of deals are available online, marking a shift away from in-store Black Friday sales and the overcrowding that often resulted. Statistics made available by the NRF reveal that last year 110 million shoppers headed to the web for Black Friday deals. In comparison, 99 million traveled to brick and mortar stores to access discounts.

Discounts this year from most retailers are running for an entire week. They started on Monday, November 20th and end shortly after Cyber Monday on November 27th.

The team at Black Friday Dealer are adding new Canon DSLR camera Cyber Monday deals to their website every day.

About Black Friday Dealer: Black Friday Dealer are a team of deal analysts that compare the best discounts on popular consumer electronics during Cyber Monday. Black Friday Dealer participate in affiliate programs including the Amazon Associates program and earn income by providing links to Amazon.com and other websites.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Andy Mathews ([email protected])
