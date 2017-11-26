What’s the Best Cyber Monday Sonos Deals of 2017? Black Friday Dealer Lists the Top Sonos One, PLAY & PLAYBAR Discounts

Breaking News
NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Black Friday Dealer have compared Sonos prices across online retailers to determine the best deals available for Cyber Monday 2017. These are the best deals:

  • Sonos One Voice Controlled Smart Speaker with Amazon Alexa Built In (Black) on sale – Amazon (newest 2017 model)
     
  • Sonos Play:1 Compact Wireless Speaker for Streaming Music on sale – Amazon (works with Alexa)
     
  • Sonos PLAY:3 Mid-Sized Wireless Smart Speaker for Streaming Music on sale – Amazon (top rated model)
     
  • Sonos PLAYBAR TV Soundbar for Wireless Streaming TV and Music Speaker on sale – Amazon (works with Alexa)
     
  • Sonos PLAYBASE for Home Theater and Streaming Music on sale – Amazon (works with Alexa)

Sonos have a range of wireless speakers which combine excellent audio quality and additional features including voice activation app control. The Sonos One is the latest model and is powered by Amazon Alexa voice assistance. The Sonos PLAY speakers and PLAYBAR soundbar are popular home surround-sound systems to enhance your TV viewing experience.  Check the entire range of Sonos speakers, soundbars and home theater systems on sale at Amazon.

Online sales analysts at Black Friday Dealer track deals on popular consumer electronics, gadgets, home and outdoors gear throughout the Cyber Monday sales period. The trend towards online sales is helping drive increased spending during Cyber Monday. Since 2010 average consumer spending during the holiday season has been on the rise, increasing at 5% per annum. Information provided by the National Retail Federation (NRF) indicates that spending reached close to $700 billion in 2016.

Shoppers are transitioning towards researching deals and making purchases online during the Black Friday sales week. Last year over half of total spending on Black Friday was online (52%), marking a continued shift towards e-commerce for the Black Friday & Cyber Monday weekend.

Black Friday 2017 landed a day earlier this year on 24 November. Most sales kicked off online on 20 November and reach their peak on Cyber Monday.

Black Friday Dealer are updating their website with the best Sonos Cyber Monday deals every day.

About Black Friday Dealer: Black Friday Dealer are a team of deal analysts that compare the best discounts on popular consumer electronics during Cyber Monday. Black Friday Dealer participate in affiliate programs including the Amazon Associates program and earn income by providing links to Amazon.com and other websites.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Andy Mathews ([email protected])
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
