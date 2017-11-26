What’s the Best Garmin Cyber Monday 2017 Deals? EyeSee360 Picks Top GPS, Forerunner, Fenix & Vivoactive Discounts

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Online shopping experts at EyeSee360 have released a list of the best Garmin Cyber Monday deals for 2017. Highlights for shoppers this year include the following deals:

Best Garmin running watch deals:

Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS Running Watch on sale at Amazon (Prime Delivery)

Garmin Forerunner Running Watches on sale at the Garmin Official Store (latest models)

Best Garmin smartwatch deals:

Garmin Vívoactive HR GPS Smart Watch on sale at Amazon (with heart rate monitoring)

Garmin Fenix 3 HR Smart Watch on sale – Amazon (top rated model with Garmin Elevate wrist heart rate technology)

Range of Garmin smartwatches on sale at the Garmin Official Store (latest models)

Best Garmin activity tracker deals:

Garmin vivofit 3 Activity Tracker on sale – Amazon (with auto-activity detection)

Garmin activity trackers on sale at the Garmin Official Store (latest models)

Best Garmin GPS and dash cam deals:

Garmin Nuvi Bluetooth & Voice Controlled GPS Navigation System on sale – Amazon (North America with Lifetime Map Updates and Traffic Avoidance)

Garmin GPS systems and dash cams on sale at the Garmin Official Store (latest models)

Garmin are one of the leaders of the activity tracker market with an impressive range of products that track your health, activity levels, sport, sleep and other metrics. They also have one of the leading in car GPS system in the form of the Garmin Nuvi series. Shop the entire range of Garmin GPS systems, activity trackers and smartwatches on sale at Amazon.

Deal analysts at EyeSee360 help shoppers find discounts on a host of products for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The trend towards online sales is helping drive increased spending during Cyber Monday. This Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales week is expected to be the biggest on record. Professional services firm Deloitte predicts total sales over the period to reach $700 billion.

This year a huge number of deals are available online, marking a shift away from in-store Black Friday sales and the overcrowding that often resulted. Data from the NRF Survey indicates that last year 52% of Black Friday shoppers headed to the web, marking the first time that spending online has exceeded brick and mortar stores.

Black Friday discounts began at most retailers on the 20th of November and run through until the end of Cyber Monday.

The team at EyeSee360 will be updating their site with the best Garmin Cyber Monday deals on a daily basis.

About EyeSee360: EyeSee360 are a leading deal review and comparison website that specialize in rounding up Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on gadgets, electronics, home and outdoors gear. EyeSee360 participate in affiliate programs including the Amazon Associates program and earn income by providing links to Amazon.com and other websites.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Andy Mathews ([email protected])