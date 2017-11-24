What’s the Best iPad Black Friday 2017 Deals? Cyber Monday Hero Lists the Top Apple Tablet Deals of 2017

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The team of deal review experts at Cyber Monday Hero have rounded up the best iPad Black Friday deals for tablet shoppers in 2017. The best value deals this year are:

Apple iPad Mini 4 (32GB, Wi-Fi, Space Gray) on sale – Amazon (latest version)



Apple iPad Pro 9.7-inch (32GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular) on sale – Amazon (2016 version)



Apple iPad Air (128GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular, Space Gray) on sale – Amazon (2014 version)



Apple iPad 3 Retina Display Tablet (16GB, Wi-Fi) on sale – Amazon (Certified Refurbished)

Apple’s premium-range tablet, the iPad Pro is a high-performance machine that outperforms the majority of laptops. The integrated A10X Fusion chip and six cores provide the internal processing power, ensuring tasks like editing 4K video run smoothly on the device. The display has been noted for its ProMotion technology which makes it more responsive than other iPad models.

The iPad Air may have been superseded by the new iPad and iPad Pro tablets, however it remains a popular choice for those looking for a premium lightweight tablet. With a bright and highly responsive display, the iPad Air is easy to use and also runs multiple apps smoothly.

Cyber Monday Hero lists the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts available to shoppers on a number of popular consumer goods. Shoppers’ appetite for online deals continues to drive Black Friday sales growth. The National Retail Federation estimates that in 2016 total spending in the holiday shopping season reached close to $700 billion, up 3.6% on the previous year. On average consumer spending has been growing at 5% each year since 2010.

Black Friday has evolved into an online sales phenomenon in recent years, meaning shoppers no longer have to panic about chaotic scenes in stores. During Black Friday 2016 more customers shopped online than in store, according to a survey undertaken by the National Retail Federation.

Black Friday 2017 lands a few days earlier this year on 24 November, with most sales kicking off online on 20 November. Online deals reach their peak on Cyber Monday, which falls on 27 November.

