What’s the Best KitchenAid Cyber Monday 2017 Deals? EyeSee360 Picks Top Artisan & Classic Stand Mixer Discounts

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Analysts at EyeSee360 have chosen the following KitchenAid deals as the top rated discounts for Cyber Monday 2017:

KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield on sale – Amazon (bestselling model)



KitchenAid Classic Plus Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer on sale – Amazon



KitchenAid Professional 600 6-Quart Series Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer on sale – Amazon (premium model)



KitchenAid KSB1575CU 5-Speed Diamond Blender with 60-Ounce BPA-Free Pitcher on sale – Amazon

KitchenAid are well renowned for their kitchen appliances including stand mixers and blenders. The Artisan Tilt-Head and Classic series stand mixers have powerful motors that can be adjusted to work at different speeds and can be combined with a variety of add-on accessories. Shop the entire range of KitchenAid mixers and attachments on sale at Amazon.

EyeSee360 lists the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts available to shoppers on a number of popular consumer goods. Cyber Monday is set to bring a record number of deals for shoppers with retailers increasingly reliant on the sales day for generating revenue. This year’s holiday season sales are expected to be up 4.5% on last year’s $650 billion record spend.

In previous Black Friday sales we’ve witnessed crowds of customers queueing overnight to get their hands on the best deals. This year nearly all the big retailers are running their sales online for extended periods. Last year over half of total spending on Black Friday was online (52%), marking a continued shift towards e-commerce for the Black Friday & Cyber Monday weekend.

Most retailers started their Black Friday sales on Monday 20th November and are keeping deals running until midnight on Cyber Monday.

EyeSee360 will be updating their site daily with the top KitchenAid Cyber Monday deals.

About EyeSee360: EyeSee360 are a leading deal review and comparison website that specialize in rounding up Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on gadgets, electronics, home and outdoors gear. EyeSee360 participate in affiliate programs including the Amazon Associates program and earn income by providing links to Amazon.com and other websites.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Andy Mathews ([email protected])