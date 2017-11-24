What’s the Best Lenovo Yoga & IdeaPad Black Friday Deals of 2017? Deal Tomato Round Up Top Laptop & Tablet Deals

SEATTLE, Nov. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The online deal research team at Deal Tomato have revealed the top Lenovo deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2017:

Lenovo Yoga 910 13.9″ Laptop on sale – Amazon (Intel i7 Core, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)



Save up to 38% on Lenovo laptops and computers at the Lenovo Online Store Black Friday sale (free shipping)



Lenovo IdeaPad 510S 14″ Laptop on sale – Amazon (Intel i7 Core, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

Lenovo are one of the biggest laptop manufacturers in the world and offer a variety of cheap notebooks, 2-in-1 laptops and high performance gaming systems. The Yoga series’ 2-in-1s are adaptable, have great build design and solid internal specs. There are discounts to be found on Lenovo laptops this Thanksgiving weekend. Here’s the full range of Lenovo computers and laptops on sale at Amazon.

Deal Tomato deal analysts help shoppers find the best deals by comparing Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts from the big retailers. By driving more shoppers online through extended sales periods, total spending during Black Friday 2017 is on track to reach new heights. This year’s holiday season sales are expected to be up 4.5% on last year’s $650 billion record spend.

Whilst several years ago Black Friday was a day where hordes of shoppers descended upon stores across the country, more and more shoppers are now turning to the web to find the best deals. In 2016 an estimated 52% of shoppers went online to shop for Black Friday weekend, according to data from the NRF Survey.

Discounts this year from most retailers are running for an entire week. They started on Monday, November 20th, and end shortly after Cyber Monday on November 27th.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato is an online shopping expert with experience comparing Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for popular consumer electronics products. Deal Tomato participates in affiliate programs including the Amazon Associates program and earns income by providing links to Amazon.com and other websites.

