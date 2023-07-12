According to Future Market Insights, the global Wheat Germ Market is witnessing significant growth attributed to the surging demand for natural, healthy, and high-nutritional ingredients across diverse sectors, including food, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and dietary products.

NEWARK, Del, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The latest study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the Global Wheat Germ Market size is anticipated to expand from US$ 4,631.4 Million in 2023 to US$ 8,247.7 Million by 2033. Over the projection period (2023 to 2033), global sales of wheat germ are likely to rise at 6.5% CAGR.

Growing demand for natural, healthy, & high-nutritional ingredients across food, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and dietary sectors drives the global market.

Amid increasing awareness about the importance of healthy diets, many consumers focus on nutraceuticals and dietary supplements. This is creating a favorable environment for the growth of the wheat germ industry.

Due to the presence of proteins, vitamins, and several other essential nutrients, wheat germ is significantly used in nutraceuticals and dietary supplements.

Antioxidants found in wheat germ are helpful in several ways. For instance, they are useful in maintaining eye lens transparency, preventing or slowing down neurodegenerative diseases, preventing DNA damage, and many more.

Robust growth of the nutraceutical and dietary supplement sectors is expected to elevate the demand for wheat germ during the assessment period.

Wheat germ is mainly utilized as an antioxidant in pharmaceutical applications. Wheat germ extract has antiproliferative properties, which help prevent melanoma, a type of skin cancer. It reduces the movement and growth of cancer cells and improves the immune system.

Due to its antiproliferative properties, wheat germ is also helpful to patients suffering from colon and rectal cancers. It is thus being used in various pharmaceutical applications, leading to the growth of the wheat germ industry.

The high amount of protein and fatty acid in wheat germ also promotes skin regeneration. It is thus widely used in skin moisturizers, lotions, and other creams to prevent skin aging and maintain a young appearance of the skin.

Key Takeaways from the Wheat Germ Market Report:

The global wheat germ industry is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 8,247.7 million by the end of 2033.

is expected to reach a valuation of by the end of 2033. Based on form, the raw wheat germ segment is forecast to hold a market share of around 59.6% by 2033.

by 2033. By nature, the organic wheat germ segment is anticipated to thrive at 6.5% CAGR during the projection period.

CAGR during the projection period. The United States wheat germ industry is projected to exceed a valuation of US$ 2,157.6 million by 2033.

by 2033. Chinse Wheat Germ market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 1,217.3 million by the end of 2033.

by the end of 2033. Wheat germ demand in India is forecast to rise at a CAGR of 6.5% during the prediction period.

“The outlook for the wheat germ industry appears positive due to increasing consumer preference for nutritious food choices. Manufacturers are focusing on utilizing advanced production technologies as well as implementing strategies such as new product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships to strengthen their market positions.” – says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Top Companies in the Wheat Germ Market and Their Winning Strategies:

Texture Maker Enterprise Co., Ltd. Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc Ffm Berhad Group Rj Kalantri Flour Milling Group Connoils Llc Garuda International, Inc. Hebei Jiafeng Plant Oils Co.,Ltd Kanta Enterprises Private Limited Kunhua Biological Technology Co., Ltd Weihai Baihe Biology Technological Co., Ltd Continental Mills

These companies are focused on expanding their product offerings by launching new products. They also utilize strategies such as facility expansions, partnerships, acquisitions, and mergers to stay competitive in the market.

For instance,

In 2019, Brynwood Partners launched a toasted wheat germ to attract health-conscious consumers.

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global wheat germ market presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the wheat germ industry based on form (raw and processed), nature (organic and conventional), and sales channels (B2B and B2C) across various regions.

Wheat Germ Market by Category

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Sales Channel:

B2B Dietary Supplements Pharmaceuticals Food Additive Pet Food Animal Feed Personal Care Products

B2C

Store-Based Retail Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Specialty Stores Convenience Stores Wholesale Stores Grocery Stores Other Brick and Mortar Channels

Online Retailing

By Form:

Raw

Processed

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

