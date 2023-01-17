Increasing Use in Cosmetics & Personal Care Industry to Propel Wheat Protein Market Growth. Increased Usage of Wheat Protein in Various End-user Industries. Growing Demand for Dairy Products and Animal Protein Substitutes Benefitting the Market Growth

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The wheat protein market is expected to be worth US$ 3.4 billion in 2023, with total Wheat Protein revenue expected to grow at a 5.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, reaching around US$ 5.7 billion.

The wheat protein market was valued at US$ 3.3 billion in 2022 and is estimated to increase at a 4.7% CAGR during the forecast period. Absolute dollar growth in the global market is $2.3 billion. Rising demand for wheat protein from various end-use sectors, combined with rising consumer desire for meat-free diets, is a primary factor driving the global wheat protein market.

Wheat protein market growth is predicted to be driven by increased plant-based diet adoption as well as a rise in the number of people adopting vegan diets in developing economies. Furthermore, a growing senior population, rising income levels, and increased urbanization are projected to drive product demand.

Request for Sample Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6395

Wheat protein has outstanding possibilities for a wide range of sectors due to several advantages. Bakery items, flour milling, meat replacer, pasta, aqua-feed, breakfast cereal, milk replacer, and pet food are just a few of the applications. The flour miller, also known as the baker’s adjustment, is the most basic and extensively utilized application of wheat protein. As a result, market expansion is expected to be fueled by such a diverse variety of applications for various end-use industries over the forecast period.

Although whey protein isolates are more filtered and processed than whey protein concentrates to successfully eliminate more lactose, those with even a little lactose allergy should avoid such products. Lactose intolerance occurs when the body is unable to digest lactose, a natural sugar found in dairy products such as milk. Plant-based alternatives such as wheat protein are the best option for customers who wish to increase their protein intake for health or training objectives, which may contribute to market growth.

Key Points

Wheat Protein Market is expected to develop at a 5.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

The Wheat Protein Market was dominated by North America.

By 2033, the Wheat Protein Market is estimated to exceed US$ 5.7 billion.

Wheat gluten dominated the product group from 2023 to 2033, accounting for the highest sales share of 3.2%.

China and India are two of the leading producers.

Talk with Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-6395

Recent Developments

In September 2020, ADM introduced Prolite MeatTEX textured wheat protein and Prolite MeatXT non-textured wheat protein, both of which add flesh-like texture to meat and seafood substitute products. They feature a clean taste, a white color basis, and faster water absorption and hydration rates.

MGP Ingredients will debut the ProTerra line of textured proteins in April 2020. ProTerra is ideal for use as an extension or partial substitute for meat in vegetarian/vegan applications, as well as in blended products.

Agrana opened a new wheat starch processing plant in Austria in November 2019. Agrana will be able to increase its wheat starch production capacity thanks to the new plant. Agrana’s enlarged wheat starch mill can process about 650,000 tonnes of wheat per year to create 50,000 tonnes of wheat gluten.

In July 2019, Cargill invested US$ 200 million in the production of wheat-based ingredients at its Krefeld, Germany, manufacturing facility. This investment will enable the company to diversify its wheat protein portfolio and address the growing market demand for protein-rich foods.

Given Below are the Wheat Protein Market Segments

By Product:

Wheat Gluten

Wheat Protein Isolate

Hydrolysed Wheat Protein

Textured Wheat Protein

By Form:

Dry

Liquid

By Application:

Animal Feed

Bakery & Confectionary

Nutrition Supplements

Dairy Products

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

APEJ

Japan

MEA

Get Access for Full Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/wheat-protein-market

Table of Content:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

Read More TOC

Check Our Trending Food and Beverage Research Reports:

Tapioca Market: The global market for tapioca, estimated at US$ 4.1 Bn in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 6.3 Bn by 2033. This is growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period.

Pea Protein Ingredients Market: The pea protein ingredients market is projected to be valued at US$ 1.6 Bn in 2023 and is rising to US$ 3.4 Bn by 2033. The sales of pea protein ingredients grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Fruit Powders Market: The growing demand for clean label components in food goods is creating fruit powder market expansion opportunities. The fruit powder market is anticipated to grow at a 7.4% CAGR between 2023 and 2033, according to the Future Market Insights (FMI) estimation.

Protease Market: The market research conducted by FMI suggests that the global protease market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 4.6 billion by 2033. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period of protease industry. As of 2023, the market valuation stands at US$ 2.1 billion.

Fermented Ingredients Market: The global fermented ingredients market size is expected to reach the market valuation of US$ 93.9 Bn by 2033. The market is expected to grow at a prominent CAGR of 6.7%.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com