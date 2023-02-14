Fact.MR’s latest report on wheel and tire service equipment market offers a detailed analysis of various growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities affecting the market dynamics. It studies the latest trends driving the demand across leading segments including equipment type, vehicle type, garage type, and region.

Rockville, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global wheel and tire services equipment market size is slated to reach US$ 4,046.6 million in 2023 and exhibit growth at a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period (2023 to 2033). In 2033, sales of wheel and tire service equipment are estimated to reach US$ 5,893.9 million.

Rapid growth of automotive industry due to increasing vehicle ownership rates worldwide is a prominent factor driving the global wheel and tire service equipment market. Similarly, increasing spending on tire and wheel repair by vehicle owners is expected to propel wheel and tire service equipment demand in the global market during the forecast period.

Another significant driver of the wheel and tire service equipment market is the technological advancements in automotive service equipment. With the development of digital technology, sophisticated systems are being made for vehicles, such as remote tire-pressure monitoring systems and advanced brakes.

These technologies allow for better performance, efficient maintenance, and enhanced safety of the vehicle. Garage owners are gradually shifting their preference towards advanced wheel and tire service equipment to stay ahead of the curve. This will bode well for the market.

Further, automakers are now producing cars that have smart features such as automated parking assist, adaptive cruise control, and lane-keeping systems. These features require complex wheel and tire service equipment that can detect, diagnose, and repair any issues with these systems. This has led to an increase in demand for wheel and tire service equipment that can cater to these needs.

Based on equipment type, wheel alignment systems segment is forecast to hold a massive share of 81.8% of the global wheel and tire service equipment industry in 2023. This is attributed to rising incidence of road accidents due to bad wheel alignment and growing focus of car owners on continuously checking and correcting wheel alignment of their vehicles.

Similarly, development of new advanced wheel alignment system in the market coupled with high adoption of these systems by end users will further boost growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Regionally, Europe will continue to remain at the forefront of the market during the forecast. Strong presence of prominent manufacturers such as Bosch automotive service solutions and SABANA, which provide advanced and innovative products, is a prominent factor driving the wheel and tire service equipment market in Europe.

Further, rapid growth of service centers due to booming automotive industry is also contributing to the growth of this market in Europe.

Key Takeaways:

By vehicle type, passenger vehicle segment is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 2,385.5 million in 2023.

By garage type, automotive OEM dealership segment will account for 26.3% share of the global market in 2023.

With a market valuation of US$ 716.4 million, North America currently accounts for 17.7% share in the global wheel and tire service equipment market.

Europe is slated to hold around 30.2% share of the global wheel and tire service equipment industry in 2023.

China’s wheel and tire service equipment market is forecast to reach US$ 524.7 million in 2023.

Growth Drivers:

Growing demand for automobiles globally will drive the wheel and tire service equipment market swiftly.

Increasing incidence of road accidents along with rising awareness about safety norms will positively influence wheel and tire service equipment demand.

Introduction of automatic wheel and tire servicing equipment will create lucrative growth opportunities for manufacturers.

Restraints:

Disturbance in supply chain of components and raw materials will limit market expansion.

Lack of skilled professionals is also limiting market development to some extent.

Competitive Landscape:

Manufacturers are leveraging the technological advancements and capitalizing on the growing demand from automotive industry by developing wheel and tire service equipment that are designed for the new and emerging technologies.

Various manufacturers are investing in research and development in order to create efficient and effective wheel and tire service equipment that are compatible with different vehicles. Further, they are exploring ways to make their products affordable in order to remain competitive in the market. Finally, several manufacturers are offering additional services such as repair and maintenance to meet the changing needs of consumers.

For instance,

In January 2022, an agreement to implement 50 Blink IQ 200 charging points at 25 firestone comprehensive vehicle maintenance & wheel works tire and auto service locations were announced by Blink Charging Co., a prominent producer of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services. BSRO is a subsidiary of Bridgestone Americas.

In November 2019, for the company’s commercial tire shop in Buffalo, New York, Michael Kislack was hired by McCarthy Tire Service as the new site manager. The shop offers tire sales and service for commercial trucks as well as 24-hour roadside assistance, mounted wheels, and tire sales and service for off-road, commercial, farming, and forestry equipment.

More Valuable Insights on Wheel and Tire Service Equipment Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed study on global wheel and tire service equipment market for the forecast period of 2023 to 2033. This study also highlights key drivers promoting the sales of wheel and tire services equipment through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Equipment Type:

Wheel Alignment System

Wheel Balancers

Tire Inflator

Tire Changer

By Vehicle Type:

Two Wheelers

Passengers Vehicles Mid-Size & Compact Luxury & Premium SUVs

Commercial Vehicles Light Commercial Vehicles (LVC) Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HVC) Coaches & Buses



By Garage Type:

Automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) Dealerships

Franchise Garage

Independent Garages

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East & Africa

