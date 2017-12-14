Breaking News
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Cash Dividend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Dec. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) (“Wheeler” or the “Company”), a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on acquiring and managing income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a $0.34 per share cash dividend for shareholders of record of the Company’s common stock on December 28, 2017 to be paid on or about January 15, 2018.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc.
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on acquiring and managing income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler’s portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

Additional information about Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. can be found at the Company’s corporate website: www.whlr.us.

Forward-Looking Statement
This press release may contain “forward-looking” statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. For example, this press release states that the Company’s quarterly dividend rate on the Company’s common stock is $0.34 per share.  A possible implication of this statement is that the Company will continuously pay quarterly dividends on the Company’s common stock of $0.34 per share.  The Company’s dividend rates are set and may be reset from time to time by its Board of Directors.  The Company’s Board of Directors will consider many factors when setting dividend rates, including the Company’s historical and projected income, normalized funds from operations, the then current and expected needs and availability of cash to pay the Company’s obligations, distributions which may be required to be paid to maintain the Company’s tax status as a real estate investment trust and other factors deemed relevant by the Board of Directors in its discretion.  Accordingly, future dividend rates may be increased or decreased and there is no assurance as to the rate at which future dividends will be paid.  For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release.  Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward‐looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

CONTACT:
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc.
Wilkes Graham
Chief Financial Officer
(757) 627-9088
[email protected]

Laura Nguyen
Director of Investor Relations
(757) 627-9088
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
