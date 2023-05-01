NEW YORK, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP reminds investors that a complaint has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Wheels Up Experience Inc. (“Wheels Up” or the “Company”) (NYSE: UP) securities between November 9, 2022 and March 31, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Click Here to Join Investigation .



If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than June 20, 2023 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class.

On March 31, 2023, after market hours, the Company disclosed that it would restate its financial statements from September 30, 2022 to the present and that Wheels Up had identified a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting related to the financial statement close process for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The Company also disclosed, among other things, that a $62 million goodwill impairment charge should have been recognized by the Company during the three months ended September 30, 2022 and that this resulted in “a $62 million increase to the Company’s Net loss for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.”

On April 3, 2023, the first trading day following the news, Wheels Up’s share price fell 11.38% to close at $0.5608 per share.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that (1) Wheels Up failed to address any material weakness with internal controls, (2) Wheels Up’s financial statements from September 30, 2022 to the present included “certain errors” such as understating net loss and overstating goodwill, and (3) as a result, Wheels Up would need to restate its previously filed financial statements for certain periods, among other things.

