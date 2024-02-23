Donald Trump continues to dominate in the Republican primary.
The former president notched support from an average of 75% of national GOP voters in polls released by NBC News, CNN and Quinnipiac University over the last four weeks.
His opponent, Nikki Haley, received support from an average of 20% of Republican voters in the same polls.
Still, this race isn’t over until a candidate wins 1,215 or more delegates.
Haley reminded voters this week that she is “not
