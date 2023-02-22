Acquisition of stake in INSTAVIEW provides strong foothold in $120 billion home and enterprise security market

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — World Group, Inc. (OTC: WHEN) (“WHEN Group” or the “Company”), a Telecom and cybersecurity company with proprietary technologies developed to protect individuals and enterprises from cybersecurity threats, announced today it has completed the acquisition of an initial 26% of INSTAVIEW (“INSTAVIEW”), an emerging technology company in the field of AI-based image processing systems, thermal cameras, home and enterprise security, livestock tracking and control appliances plus much more.

Giora Rosenzweig, CEO of WHEN Group, said, “The acquisition of a significant equity interest in INSTAVIEW is an important milestone in the evolution of WHEN Group and provides us with a strong foothold in the security market. The technological synergy between WHEN and INSTAVIEW should provide us with an unparalleled advantage over other players in the residential and enterprises AI security markets.”

Rosenzweig continued, “Our goal has been to increase revenues and operations to build shareholder value. With this new acquisition, our years of development finally will be able to reach every household and change the way of life for each and every one of us.”

Simon Levy, Founder of INSTAVIEW, commented, “The unparalleled synergy between INSTAVIEW and WHEN Group marks the beginning of the revolution of the home and enterprise security market, which is estimated to be $120 billion in 2022 and projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8% through 2030.”

Yohan Abuhazira, CEO of INSTAVIEW, added, “INSTAVIEW provides innovative and comprehensive security solutions based on an AI processing system. Together with WHEN Group, we plan to upgrade dramatically the level of security in the relevant needed markets and to access WHEN’s platforms to reach a large range of households, small and medium business, farms, and elderly housing in the US, Poland and other locations worldwide.”

Future WHEN Group Press Releases and Updates

Interested investors and shareholders will be notified of future Press Releases and Industry Updates by emailing info@worldhealthenergy.com

About INSTAVIEW

INSTAVIEW is one of Israel’s leading technology companies in the field of image processing systems and thermal cameras. Over the past 18 years, the Company has provided innovative security and managing solutions in hundreds of projects in Israel and overseas. Additional information is available at: https://www.insvw.com/

About WHEN Group

World Health Energy Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a WHEN Group) is a holding company comprised of CrossMobile, SG 77, Inc./RNA Ltd, which develops and significantly improves existing cybersecurity solutions in the B2C and B2B marketplace. WHEN Group develops new systems by applying pattern recognition technology based on IOT / mobile / servers and computer activity, analyzing human and device behavior, relationships, and BPM (Business Process Management) to automatically identify and prevent potential danger to individuals and companies. The B2C Cybersecurity division targets families concerned with external cyber threats and exposures in addition to monitoring a child’s behavioral patterns that may alert parents to potential tragedies caused by cyberbullying, pedophiles, other predators, and depression. The B2B Cybersecurity system software development and implementation company is focused on innovative solutions for the constantly evolving cyber challenges of businesses, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and governmental entities. By deploying a highly experienced development team, RNA Ltd. anticipates both internal and external cyber threats, by identifying behavioral patterns that flag potential cyber compromises. Additional information is available at: https://www.whengroup.com/.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve substantial uncertainties and risks and are based upon our current expectations, estimates, and projections, and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to integrate the operations of the acquired entities and manage the combined entity our ability to raise the capital needed to realize our business plan and on commercially reasonable terms to realize this opportunity, the ‘going concern’ qualification’ in our financial statements which may adversely affect our capital raising efforts, the success of our business plan, market reception of our products, our ability to retain needed personnel and our ability to compete against companies with much larger resources as well as the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “RISK FACTORS” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed on April 14, 2022, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

Investor Relations:

Dave Gentry, CEO

RedChip Companies Inc.

407-491-4498

WHEN@redchip.com