Where to Buy Cannabis Seeds Online: 5 Best Seed Banks to Order Marijuana Seeds in the USA

San Francisco, CA, April 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Marijuana seeds fall into a murky legal area as they have a complicated relationship with the law.

This makes it difficult to find a reliable, high-quality seed bank in the United States, depending on an individual’s residing state.

The purpose of this review is to lay out the details of the top seed banks online.

How the Seed Banks Were Evaluated:

Discussion with experts – Interviews and conversation with marijuana growers who order their seeds online. Website comparison – In-depth compare and contrast of online seed banks, evaluating delivery, strains, customer service, and more.

Top 5 Seed Banks Online

Below is a detailed list of the 5 best seed banks that will ship to the USA.

1. ILGM (I Love Growing Marijuana) – Best overall, most reliable

Robert Bergman is the founder of ILGM, which he started in 2012. He has more than 25 years of experience in the field and has learned many tips and tricks along the way.

Over time, his site has become one of the most trusted locations worldwide for Americans and Europeans buying marijuana seeds. There is an average delivery time of 10 days.

One thing that stands out about this site is the number of options and categories for all types of growers. On the main menu, consumers choose from beginner seeds, auto flowers, feminized seeds, medical seeds, mixed packs, grow kits, special deals, and seed-growing nutrients. All their seeds come with a germination guarantee and are authentic strains.

Also on offer are seeds for warm and cool climates, outdoor and indoor growing, high CBD, high yielding, high THC concentration, and more. Included in the top strains on offer are Blueberry Autoflower, Bergman’s Gold Leaf, Gorilla Glue, Girl Scout Cookies Extreme, and White Widow.

Also available are multiple purchase methods including credit and debit cards, bank deposits and transfers, and Bitcoin. Standard shipping is free, and tracked shipping costs $25.

Pros

Special deals and promotions every month

and promotions every month Reputable company with a high rating

Money-back guarantee, and no dud seeds

Packaging is discreet

Free shipping to the US and Europe

Sells the best-known strains

Large variety of products

Growing guidebook and round-the-clock support

Cons

Not available in certain states

Tracking delivery costs $25

2. Crop King Seeds – Great variety of strains

This seed site is easy to use and offers loads of choices, from different seed types to germination guides. It is the perfect place to shop for beginner growers. Choose from high CBD strains, autoflower options, and more.

On the site, the company has a regulated review system with a structure worked into the database that does not allow for biased or paid reviewers to comment. This five-crown rating offers useful feedback from regular clients.

Use the filters when shopping to help narrow down which products are best. Regular shipping costs $10, express shipping is available at $30, and shipping is free on orders of over $300.

Pros

Free shipping on orders over $300

Germination rate of 80 percent

Special ranking and feedback system

Germination guide

THC-CBD infographics

Cons

Standard $10 delivery fee

One to two-week shipping time

Website is pretty basic, geared towards beginners only

3. Rocket Seeds – Best for discreet packaging and shipping

This Dutch company has been in business for over 20 years and sells a variety of seeds from feminized to outdoor, indoor, autoflowering, and more. They are known for their discreet shipping, where seeds are stored in random objects for confidentiality.

The website offers an entertaining quiz for consumers to find the best seeds for them. It includes details like weed preference and growing conditions. Not only is it a fun feature, but the quiz also helps beginners choose their seeds wisely.

Germination rate with MSNL is 90 percent, and all seeds are hand-checked by their Amsterdam-based staff. They stock all the major brands including Northern lights, Buddha, and White Widow. Each new order comes with a free surprise such as seeds and other products.

Delivery is free for bulk orders, while standard shipping is around $6.25. It normally takes around one to two weeks. Payment options include check, Bitcoin, bank wire, cash, debit and credit cards. Bitcoin users receive a 15 percent discount.

Pros

Stealth shipping

15 percent discount for Bitcoin orders

High reputation since 1999

Fun quiz for choosing seeds

Cannabis Cup and High Times Cup award winners

Different shipping options available

Free seeds with new orders

Wide variety of products

Cons

International shipping is very slow

Only bulk deliveries get free shipping

Charts for seed strains are confusing

4. Seedsman – Best for specialized strains

This site is geared to users with experience and is one of the most trusted companies that ships to the US. Each year, growers can submit their crops in photo form to the “Photo Cup” competition.

Seedsman offers an enormous amount of licensed breeders, all listed in alphabetical order. For those on the lookout for a specific big-name breeder, Seedsman probably has it. Popular strains available include Sour Diesel, Skunk, and White Widow, along with a great selection of autoflowering and feminized seeds.

The company stocks specific categories and many award-winning seeds, including products for growing at high-altitude and mold-resistant strains.

Each purchase comes with free seeds and loyalty points. Two discounts are on offer for Bitcoin users, including 15 percent off with every order and 25 percent for the first purchase. On the downside, the delivery charge and insurance fee cost $8.98 and $9.04, respectively.

Pros

Special discounts for Bitcoin payments

Loyalty points system

Organized breeders’ list

Every order includes free seeds

Always plenty in stock

Storage jars, hemp bags, and other accessories available

Cons

Website is full of cheesy ads

Steep delivery charges and insurance

Reviews on the site seem biased

5. QCS (Quebec Cannabis Seeds) – Best for experienced growers

QCS has been supplying Canada and the rest of the world with great seeds for two decades, and their website has been active for 15 years. Choose from regular or special edition seeds, outdoor, indoor, feminized, autoflower, and much more.

The website allows for special strain requests that are not listed among the available products. QCS cares about their customers’ safety, too, offering discreet shipping.

Even though the company is Canadian, they accept payments in USD, so there is no need to worry about conversions.

Pros

Discreet name used for credit card purchases

20 percent discount for Bitcoin customers

Decades of experience

Great variety of seeds available

Cons

Credit card fee of 3.8 percent

Minimum order of $70

$10 standard shipping option only

The website is basic with few additional details





Seed Banks FAQ

Q. How do Seed Banks Work in the USA?

A: Each state has their own laws regarding marijuana seeds, so most seed banks use an old souvenir law to get over the legal hurdles and do their business. As long as the seeds aren’t germinated they are free to mail them to you as a souvenir or for bird food/fish bait. Go to any major seed bank’s website such as ILGM and you will see a disclaimer page that announces this.

Q: Is It Safe to Buy Seeds Online?

A: Because of the many unreliable vendors selling low-quality products, it makes sense to wonder whether it’s safe to order seeds online. Fortunately, there’s minimal risk associated with ordering from online seed banks. Even customs laws shouldn’t be an issue. Some people are concerned that if their order is intercepted, they’ll end up on the law’s wrong side.

However, in most cases, the seeds won’t be detected. To guarantee this, most seed bank companies offer stealth shipping for customers worried about interception. It’s a discreet way of shipping orders where seeds are placed inside some ordinary objects like DVD cases before shipping; hence the package doesn’t raise suspicion.

Despite this, experts still advise customers against requesting expedited delivery or a shipping method that requires a signature. This helps avoid drawing attention to the package or being forced to sign for the delivery.

Individuals should also consider the payment method they’re using. Bitcoin is usually recommended as it’s encrypted and untraceable. Though, customers can choose to pay using credit cards since purchases are insured and protected.

