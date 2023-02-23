According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, In North America, the demand for whey protein powders is expected to go up because people are becoming more concerned about their health and their daily protein intake.

Farmington, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Whey Protein Market Size Was USD 11.0 Billion In 2022. The Market Is Projected To Reach USD 18.12 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 7.4% During The Forecast Period. The COVID-19 pandemic has been shocking and has never happened before. In all areas, the demand has been higher than expected compared to before the pandemic. According to our research, the world market grew by 7.07% more in 2020 than it did in 2019.

The rising demand for products is likely to drive the global market. This is happening because more people are learning how important a healthy diet and an active lifestyle are. Also, different companies are getting better at making proteins with a wide range of amino acids and different functions, such as weight loss, energy balance, muscle repair, and making you feel full. This will probably open up a huge market opportunity.

Recent Developments:

November 2021 : Arla Foods announces a five-year strategy to solidify its commitment to creating environmentally sustainable dairy production and growing its business responsibly. One strategy is to invest in global specialty high-quality milk and whey ingredients businesses.

: Arla Foods announces a five-year strategy to solidify its commitment to creating environmentally sustainable dairy production and growing its business responsibly. One strategy is to invest in global specialty high-quality milk and whey ingredients businesses. May 2021: Saputo Inc. announced two strategic acquisitions representing a total investment of approximately $146.94 million in the Dairy Alternatives and Value Added Ingredients segment. The company also acquired Wisconsin Specialty Protein, LLC’s Reedsburg facility. This production facility located in Wisconsin, USA produces high value-added raw materials such as organic lactose, goat whey, and other dairy powders.

Segment Overview

Type Insights:

Whey protein concentrates are a group of proteins that can still dissolve in whey at pH 4.6 and 20°C, even after the casein has settled out. All of these concentrates have different kinds of proteins, as well as lipids, lactose, and minerals. Most of the whey that comes from making cheese is like water. “Sweet whey” is the name for this. Whey protein concentrates are used to make, among other things, drinks, dairy desserts, and yoghurt products.

Also, these concentrates are used to add protein to food for babies and foods that are good for you. When heated and mixed with water, whey protein concentrates form a gel. This property is very useful when cooking with meat.

Application Insights:

Whey proteins are used more and more in dairy, bakery, energy drink, and candy products because they are good for your health. There are many different kinds of food and drinks. The food industry includes things like food additives, consumer food, dietary supplements, animal feed, alcoholic drinks, carbonated drinks, non-alcoholic drinks, and juices or health drinks. Since whey protein products have many useful properties, such as being able to act as a stabiliser, flavour enhancer, and emulsifying salt, the demand for them is expected to grow in the food and beverage industry over the next few years.

Regional Outlook:

People are becoming more aware of how important it is to eat healthy foods, so North America will have the biggest share of the market.

People in North America are becoming more concerned about their health and the amount of protein they get every day, so the demand for whey protein powders is likely to go up. Protein powders are easy to use and make it easy to make protein shakes or mix them with other foods to suit different tastes and preferences. This is likely to make more people want to buy the product.

The Europe market is likely to grow slowly over the next few years. This is because of a number of things, such as a growing focus on healthy living, a growing trend towards preventive health care, and a growing demand for protein supplements in the U.K., Germany, and France. In the next few years, the market should benefit from the growing use of protein products in both synthetic and natural personal care products. Also, as the number of food processing businesses in the country has grown, a lot of animal proteins, especially whey proteins, have been brought in from other countries. The trend is likely to keep going during the planned time.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow the fastest because exports and domestic demand for dairy-based protein ingredients like casein and whey are going up. In developing countries like Australia and India, skin problems are becoming more of a concern because there are more older people and the weather is always changing. This is likely to increase the demand for personal care products and help the market grow over the next few years.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 18.12 Billion By Type Isolates, Concentrates, Other By Application Food and Beverages, Animal Feed, Others By Companies Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc. (U.S.), Saputo Inc. (Canada), Glanbia plc (Ireland), Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd. (New Zealand), Arla Foods (Denmark), Alpavit (Germany), Wheyco GmbH (Germany), Milk Specialties (U.S.), Carbery Group (Ireland), LACTALIS Ingredients (France) Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Latest Trends:

The personal care industry will grow as more high-end products are made.

People who want high-end products made with natural and herbal ingredients are likely to want more cosmetics and personal care products with whey protein in them. Also, the market for personal care products and cosmetics has been doing well lately. There has been a rise in demand for skin care products, especially facial care products. People are likely to buy more expensive cosmetics and personal care products over the next few years. People became more aware of cleanliness and beauty, which was the biggest change in the personal care and cosmetics industry. People in cities are spending more on high-quality products, which has increased demand in the personal care industry over the past few years. With more money in their pockets and more people knowing about their brands, the biggest companies that make personal care and cosmetics products want to strengthen their global presence.

Driving Factors:

More and more people will choose to eat high-protein diets, which will drive market growth.

People have become much more health-conscious in the past few years, which has led to a huge rise in the number of people eating protein-rich foods. People are getting busier, so they don’t always have time to eat a healthy, well-balanced diet. This makes them look for foods with nutrients that are already packaged. So, to make packaged foods healthier, food manufacturers add healthy ingredients like protein. There are a number of reasons why diets with a lot of protein are becoming more popular. More people are getting chronic diseases because of how they live now, and more people, especially millennials, are getting into fitness. Also, a lack of protein is the main reason why children in many African countries aren’t getting enough food. So, people in Africa are paying more attention to eating foods that are high in protein. This is likely to cause more people to want high-protein ingredients like soy, pea, and canola.

This will help the industry grow because more people will buy sports nutrition supplements.

Eating things like vitamins, proteins, supplements, fats, carbs, minerals, and organic substances is a big part of sports nutrition. Sports nutritional products like sports drinks, sports supplements, and sports foods are made to help athletes and bodybuilders get stronger and last longer, improve their overall performance, increase their stamina, encourage muscle growth, and improve their health. Protein is an important part of sports nutrition in general. Most people eat protein before and after they work out. Its main goals are to help you gain weight, build muscle, and get stronger. Most athletes, sportspeople, and gym-goers eat protein powder because it is easy to transport and handle, has a long shelf life, is highly concentrated, and is easy to mix with drinks like water and milk.

Restraining Factors:

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc. (U.S.), Saputo Inc. (Canada), Glanbia plc (Ireland), Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd. (New Zealand), Arla Foods (Denmark), Alpavit (Germany), Wheyco GmbH (Germany), Milk Specialties (U.S.), Carbery Group (Ireland), LACTALIS Ingredients (France), and others.

By Type

Isolates

Concentrates

Others

By Application

Food and Beverages

Animal Feed

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

