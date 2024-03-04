“Sanctuary” jurisdictions, which do not cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainers as a policy, are once again under the spotlight after a slew of violent crimes were committed by illegal immigrants, who were released despite having a detainer lodged against them.

When ICE believes a removable illegal immigrant has been arrested on criminal charges, it will lodge a detainer — a request that they be notified before the immigrant is released from

