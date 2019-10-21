Breaking News
While Other Brokerages Suffer, First Team Real Estate Posts Unprecedented Growth in Q3

First Team continues to grow and thrive with an 11% increase year-over-year in total closed volume alongside 129 new agents, and 10,369 agent generated leads for Q3 2019

Irvine, CA, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Based on data released by Trendgraphix, Inc., [1] an independent third-party market reporting agency, 2019 has been a good year for First Team Real Estate which continues to be the #1 Independent Brokerage in Southern California [2]. For 2019, the company boasts a total closed volume of $4,660,772,000, an 11% increase over last year. In Q3 alone, First Team Real Estate reported $1,800,932,000 in total closed volume.

Contributing to the company’s impressive market share growth is the expansion of its agent base, attracting the attention of top local talent and emerging professionals. In Q3, the brokerage welcomed 129 new and seasoned agents, with a total recruited volume of $158,875,000. Among those were leading recruits from a competitive brokerage who together created the new First Team Downey Office. 

Of note, the Orange County Register also recently recognized First Team as the #1 “Best Real Estate Company”. Voted Best of OC for the 10th consecutive year, the brokerage provides the community with results-driven services and local residents continue to take note.

“By investing in the long-term success of our agents, we continue to attract the industry’s top talent across the state, and in turn, better serve our local communities,” stated Michele Harrington, Chief Operating Officer of First Team. “Through our targeting training programs and new digital marketing platform, our focus is on equipping our agents with the tools they need to systematically and measurably grow their business while improving their quality of life.”

The new digital marketing platform, RoadMap-AI™, was launched in February and has already generated 28,624 leads to First Team agents at no cost to them. Delivering some 10,369 leads in Q3, the platform continues to keep First Team agents on the edge of consumer demand. With an emphasis on innovation and commitment to client satisfaction, First Team Real Estate has solidified its place as Southern California’s premier real estate institution.

 

About First Team Real Estate

Founded by Cameron Merage 43 years ago in the community of Huntington Beach, First Team Real Estate is recognized as Southern California’s largest independent brokerage with over 2,200 agents and 38 local offices. To learn more about First Team Real Estate, visit firstteam.com

 

[1] Trendgraphix, Inc., and internal reporting published in October 2019 based on data available from 7/1/2001-10/1/2019, all CRMLS, all brokers

 

[2] Top broker report published in January 2019 based on data available from 7/1/2001-12/31/2018, all CRMLS, all brokers.

