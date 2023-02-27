Emergence of Premium Confectionery Bakeries Boosting Sales of Whipping Cream. Consumer’s Increasing Purchasing Power And Ease Of Obtaining Products Through Online Channels Are Expected To Drive The Demand

Rockville, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Whipping cream is a common ingredient in various desserts such as profiteroles and layer cakes and serves as a decorative component in several delicacies, including themed deserts and signature cakes. According to data released by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global whipping cream market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 14.6 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 6% between 2023 and 2033.

Growth of the food and beverage industry worldwide is a significant factor that is expected to drive the sales of whipping cream. Increasing consumption of desserts such as ice creams, cupcakes, hot chocolate, sundaes, puddings, and milkshakes is contributing to the demand growth for whipping cream. The growth of premium confectionery boutiques and bakeries that offer intricate and customized pastries and cakes is also expected to drive product demand.

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2032) US$ 14.6 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 6 % CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global whipping cream market is estimated to advance at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2033.

The market is forecasted to reach a value of US$ 14.6 billion by 2033.

Sales of whipping cream are estimated to be valued at US$ 8.1 billion in 2023.

The Canadian is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% through 2033.

Sales of whipping cream in Germany are anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2023 to 2033.

“Rising consumption of pies, ice creams, cupcakes, hot chocolate milkshakes, sundaes, waffles, puddings, and cheesecake is estimated to propel the sales of whipping cream for decorative purposes,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Market Players

Conagra Brands

Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.

Nestle SA

The Kraft Heinz Company

Westland Co-operative Dairy Co., Ltd.

Arla Foods AMBA

The Tatua Co-operative Dairy Company Limited

Land O’Lakes

Product innovations, such as the launch of vegan, organic, and sugar-free whipping cream in new flavors like cinnamon, rose, and mango, are fueling the growth of the whipping cream market. Additionally, consumers’ rising disposable income and the easy availability of whipping cream through online retail channels are expected to complement market expansion. Increasing demand for light whipping cream, with a fat content of 30% to 36%, is attributed to growing health consciousness.

Market Segments of Whipping Cream

By Product : Dairy Non-dairy

By Application : B2B B2C

By Distribution Channel : Warehouse Clubs Variety Stores Department Stores Online Retail Convenience Stores Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Specialist Retailers Others

By Region : North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global whipping cream market for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market on the basis of product (dairy, non-dairy), application (B2B, B2C), and distribution channel (warehouse clubs, variety stores, department stores, online retail, convenience stores, supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialist retailers, others), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the MEA).

Key Questions Covered in the Whipping Cream Market Report

What is the projected value of the Whipping Cream Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Whipping Cream Market grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the Whipping Cream Market?

Which region is expected to lead in the global Whipping Cream Market during 2023 to 2033?

Which are the factors driving the Whipping Cream Market during the forecast period?

What is the expected market value of the Whipping Cream Market during the forecast period?

